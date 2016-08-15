Kuhl and gang help Pirates handle Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Pittsburgh Pirates scored early and often against the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend their mastery over a potential post-season opponent.

Jody Mercer and Sean Rodriguez hit decisive first-inning home runs and Chad Kuhl surrendered just six hits in six innings as the Pirates defeated the Dodgers 11-3 on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Kuhl (3-0) won his second game against Los Angeles this season and Pittsburgh has won all six of his career starts.

Dating to 1930, this is the second longest streak among Pittsburgh starting pitchers. The Pirates won each of the first seven starts that Jim Nelson made in 1970 between June 15 and July 17.

Kuhl pitched comfortably after being staked to a big early lead, striking out five and walking none in 102 pitches.

"The guys gave me a big lead and that made things much easier for me," Kuhl said. "That's a dangerous lineup so it was important to be around the plate and not put runners on with walks to start a rally."

The Pirates took advantage of a short-lived comeback started by the Dodgers' Brett Anderson to win the series and draw within a game of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild-card berth. Pittsburgh has won six of its last nine games. Pittsburgh won the season series (5-2) for the third consecutive season and has gone 15-5 against Los Angeles since the start of the 2014 season.

Rodriguez had four RBIs, and Josh Harrison and Adam Frazier each added four hits to pace the Pirates' 16-hit attack.

"This was a solid team win, Anderson had problems locating his pitches and we jumped on him," said Harrison. "We've won three straight series and we're going into a tough park tomorrow in San Francisco."

Anderson (0-1) was sidelined after back surgery in March and had three minor league starts before his unsuccessful debut. He exited for precautionary reasons after mildly straining his left wrist while attempting to field Frazier's infield single after Pittsburgh's five-run first inning. He surrendered five hits and walked one throwing just 30 pitches.

"I feel snakebit," Anderson said. "It's like a nightmare that never ends. You never think you're going to suffer that kind of injury fielding a ball. Hopefully my wrist will respond to treatment and I'll be ready for my next start."

Los Angeles remained one game behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants and have a comfortable four-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the first wild-card playoff position. The Dodgers start a seven-game road trip in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Anderson was the 29th pitcher used by the Dodgers this season and manager Dave Roberts has done a strong job keeping his team in contention despite the revolving door of hurlers the entire season. After the game he announced that Rich Hill, acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline would not be available for a proposed start on Friday on the road against Cincinnati.

"We have to take this one game at a time," Roberts said. "Hopefully Brett responds to treatment and Rich continues to progress."

Pittsburgh bookended their five run first with a four-run rally in the ninth to close out the scoring that featured Jung Ho Kang's 13th home run of the season. They are undefeated (9-0) when scoring double-digits runs this season.

NOTES: In addition to activating starter Brett Anderson from the 60-day disabled list, Los Angeles placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 15-day disabled list after he left Saturday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh following just 51 pitches. McCarthy could not continue after suffering right hip stiffness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had better news by announcing RHP Bud Norris is on track to start Thursday's game in Philadelphia. Norris is sidelined with back injury. ... RHP Josh Ravin also was placed on disabled list and RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner missed his second consecutive game with a bruised hand, but Roberts does not feel he is a candidate for the disabled list. Rob Segedin filled in again for Turner. ... Los Angeles designated OF Zach Walters for assignment. Walters appeared in three games and went 0-for-5 in limited action. ... The Pirates will continue their West Coast trip with a three-game set in San Francisco on Monday. ... Pittsburgh OF Starling Marte was a late scratch after being in manager Clint Hurdle's original lineup. Marte was dealing with upper back discomfort in the seventh inning of Saturday's game. He received treatment before Sunday's game but was not deemed fit enough to play less than an hour before the first pitch.