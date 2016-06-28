Preview: Pirates at Mariners

Pittsburgh standout Andrew McCutchen is displaying signs of breaking out of a deep June slump as the Pirates open a two-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. McCutchen had two hits in two of the past three games to inch his average up to .211 for the month and two of his three June homers also have come during the stretch.

The Pirates suffered through a stretch of 13 losses in 15 games while McCutchen floundered and then suddenly recorded three straight wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers before falling 5-4 in Monday’s series finale. The deep swoon all but knocked Pittsburgh (37-40) out of the National League Central race and the immediate goal is staying part of the wild-card chase. Seattle also has experienced a miserable June with an 8-17 mark that includes losses in seven of the past nine games and has slipped into third place in the American League West. The Mariners served up 13 extra-base hits - including six homers -- in Sunday’s 11-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (6-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (6-6, 4.45)

Niese has lost three consecutive decisions and has a horrid 9.18 ERA during the stretch. He has allowed six homers during the span and has served up 18 in just 87 2/3 innings, closing in on the career-worst 22 he allowed in 190 1/3 innings in 2012 as a member of the New York Mets. Niese lost his lone career start against Seattle on July 21, 2014, when he gave up four runs and 11 hits in six innings.

Iwakuma was roughed up in his last outing after winning five of his previous six decisions. He allowed five runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings in the loss to Detroit and he served up three homers for the third time in the past five starts. Iwakuma has struggled at home this season with a 5.17 ERA and .297 batting average against while going 3-2 in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners lead the all-time series 5-3 with the most recent meetings occurring in 2013.

2. Pittsburgh LF Gregory Polanco (leg) hasn’t started the last four games, though he has pinch hit in each of the past two.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano hasn’t homered or driven in a run in the last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Mariners 3