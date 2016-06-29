Preview: Pirates at Mariners

Nelson Cruz has hit 20 or more home runs in each of the last eight seasons and looks to add to his count when the Seattle Mariners host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the finale of their two-game series. Cruz hit a two-run shot in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory to reach 20 and help Seattle win for the third time in four games.

Cruz has recorded four homers, one double and seven RBIs over his last five games and said his ability to avoid injury is the main factor in his ability to put up consistent power totals. “It’s just being able to play a lot of games,” Cruz told reporters afterward. “It’s how you put the numbers (up). You don’t just throw it out there. You have to play games to be able to put up numbers.” The struggling Pirates have dropped 15 of their last 20 games and have fallen 14 behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 as the designated hitter on Tuesday after missing four consecutive starts due to a leg injury.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (6-3, 5.28)

Taillon has lasted just four innings in each of his last two starts, allowing four runs and eight hits in both outings. The suspect efforts came after he allowed just two hits in eight scoreless frames against the New York Mets on June 14 while registering his first major-league victory. Taillon was the second overall pick in 2010 draft behind reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

Miley is pitching for the first time since June 12 due to a shoulder impingement in his throwing arm. He was 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in three June starts prior to the diagnosis and recently told reporters he no longer is experiencing pain. Miley is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates and has controlled Andrew McCutchen (2-for-12) and Josh Harrison (1-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 and scored twice in the opener, including a run-scoring single that snapped a nine-game RBI drought.

2. Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole (triceps) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, his second time throwing off a mound as he works back into form after being injured on June 10.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (calf) threw 25 pitches prior to Tuesday’s contest, his first work off a mound since being injured while stretching on May 31.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Mariners 1