Preview: Pirates at Marlins

The Miami Marlins haven’t fared well against the Pirates lately and much of it has to do with their inability to solve the bats of Pittsburgh’s outfielders. Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte look to continue carrying the Pirates’ offense Sunday when they eye a three-game road sweep of the Marlins. Polanco and Marte each homered and totaled nine hits to lead the way Friday as the Pirates’ young trio scored six runs and combined to go 11-for-21 with five RBIs.

McCutchen took his turn Saturday with a three-run home run and joined his outfield mates with two hits apiece as they went 6-for-14 with five more RBIs en route to Pittsburgh’s second straight 8-6 victory in this series. Miami, which has dropped nine of its last 11 against the Pirates, has shown incredible resolve by scoring four runs in the ninth inning in each of the last two games to tax Pittsburgh’s previously stellar bullpen. The Marlins’ late rallies have been for naught, however, as they have lost six of eight at home after opening the season with a major league-best 20-7 record in such games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (2013: 1-5, 7.21 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (3-3, 2.56)

Worley, who was acquired from the Minnesota Twins for cash March 25, will make his debut with Pittsburgh after going 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven outings for Triple-A Indianapolis. After going 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011, the 26-year-old has struggled in each of the past two seasons, going a combined 7-14 with a 5.00 ERA across 33 turns. Worley has been much better against the Marlins, however, going 1-1 with a 1.80 in three career appearances (two starts).

Alvarez, tied with the Cincinnati Reds’ Johnny Cueto with a major league-leading three complete games, is expected to take the mound for the first time since leaving after 5 1/3 innings with a strained left hip in last Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Venezuelan native permitted two run (one earned) and seven hits, putting an end to 26-inning scoreless streak. Alvarez went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two outings last season versus the Pirates – the only times he has ever faced them.

WALK-OFFS

1. In three games with Polanco, Marte and McCutchen occupying the top three spots in the batting order, the trio is a combined 21-for-47 with three homers, 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

2. Alvarez has given up only six homers in his last 30 starts and none in his past five.

3. The Pirates have tallied at least 10 hits in each of their last six contests.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Pirates 4