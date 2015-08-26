Preview: Pirates at Marlins

After suffering a rare loss to an out-of-division opponent, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get back on the winning track Wednesday in the third of a four-game series at the Miami Marlins. Tuesday’s 5-2 setback was only the third loss in 13 games overall for the Pirates, who are a combined 41-13 against National League East and West foes.

The Marlins received some good news before Tuesday’s game when injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton said he expected to return to the lineup in about 10 days. A more immediate jolt was provided when Christian Yelich came off the 15-day disabled list and contributed an RBI double among two hits to improve to 18-for-54 lifetime against Pittsburgh. Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is batting .323 lifetime against Miami after registering his third straight two-hit game and sixth in the past eight contests. Pittsburgh sends Jeff Locke to the mound to oppose Chris Narveson in a matchup of left-handers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (6-8, 4.56 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Chris Narveson (1-0, 3.86)

Locke remained winless in four starts this month after he was battered for six runs on a season-high 11 hits by the San Francisco Giants in his last outing. He has failed to make it through six innings in six straight starts and has permitted at least three runs in seven of his last eight turns - a span in which he is 1-4. Locke blanked the Marlins on four hits over 5 2/3 innings on May 26 to improve to 2-2 with a 3.08 ERA against them.

Narveson will make his first major-league start since April 2012 after rookie Kendry Flores was scratched due to tendinitis in his right shoulder. Narveson, who pitched in Japan last year, has made six appearance out of the bullpen this month, giving up at least one run in each of his last four stints. The 33-year-old Narveson does have history to lean on against the Pirates, posting a 4-0 career mark against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who leads the majors with a .333 batting average, has multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games.

2. Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett (strained elbow) will pitch a three-inning simulated game Sunday.

3. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki, who on Tuesday became the third active player with 10,000 plate appearances, needs two stolen bases to reach 500.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Marlins 4