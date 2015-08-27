Preview: Pirates at Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the second-best record in the National League despite the struggles of ace Gerrit Cole, who will look to avoid a winless August when he faces the host Miami Marlins on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series. Cole was a league-best 13-3 at the All-Star break but has won only once in seven starts since.

While Cole has slumped, center fielder Andrew McCutchen has come alive at the plate for Pittsburgh (76-49), collecting two hits in four straight games and seven of his last nine contests. McCutchen is 6-for-13 with six RBIs in the series, including a three-run blast in Wednesday’s 7-2 victory that gave him 20 homers in five consecutive seasons. Miami’s offense continues to be stuck in the mud during a 1-5 slide, scoring two runs or fewer in each of the losses during that span. Opposing Cole will be Marlins rookie left-hander Justin Nicolino, who will be making his sixth career start.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.49 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-1, 3.77)

Although his winless drought reached five starts, Cole turned in a dominant outing in a no-decision against San Francisco on Saturday, permitting only an unearned run and three hits over seven innings. Cole had allowed at least three runs in each of his previous four turns, posting an 0-3 mark during that span. He evened his career record against the Marlins to 1-1 with seven innings of two-run ball in a 5-2 victory on May 27.

Nicolino notched his second straight quality start on Saturday, but had to settle for a no-decision despite holding Philadelphia to two runs and five hits in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old won at Milwaukee in his previous outing, giving up two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings to rebound from a pair of shaky starts - both at home. Nicolino has flustered left-handed hitters, holding them to a collective 6-for-31.

WALK-OFFS

1. McCutchen has 85 RBIs on the season, putting him within 11 of his career high set in 2012.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado is 6-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. SS Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh’s top pick in the 2014 draft, underwent surgery for a torn labrum and could miss the entire 2016 season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Marlins 2