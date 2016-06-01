Preview: Pirates at Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates could not find a way around the Miami Marlins ace on Tuesday and ended up falling for the third time in the last four games. The Pirates will try to string some hits together and take the lead in the series when they visit the Marlins for the third of the four-game series on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh went down 3-1 on Tuesday while going up against Jose Fernandez and has totaled five runs in the last three losses. The inconsistency on offense is glaring in the current series, with the Pirates pounding out 14 hits in a 10-0 win on Monday before scraping out five in Tuesday’s setback. The Marlins were just as helpless against Pittsburgh ace Gerrit Cole for the first six innings before a single, a walk, a wild pitch and a groundout contributed to a three-run seventh inning. Miami is just 11-14 in its own ballpark and is in the midst of a tough homestand with four against the Pirates followed by three against the New York Mets.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (5-2, 4.42 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-3, 4.15)

Niese is enjoying a string of four straight quality starts and surrendered a total of two runs in his last two outings. The Ohio native allowed one run and seven hits in six innings at Texas on Friday to pick up a win after being left out of the decision following seven dominant innings against Colorado on May 21. Niese has plenty of experience against Miami from his time with the New York Mets and is 6-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 career starts against the Marlins.

Conley was ripped for six runs on seven hits and seven walks against Washington on May 22 but at least managed to keep the ball in the strike zone in his next outing. The 26-year-old was charged with two runs on eight hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings at Atlanta on Friday without factoring in the decision. Conley is seeing Pittsburgh for the first time in his career and is 1-3 with a 5.91 ERA in four home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins activated LHP Mike Dunn (forearm) from the 15-day disabled list and designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment on Tuesday.

2. Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Miami RHP Bryan Morris will undergo back surgery to repair a herniated disc.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Marlins 3