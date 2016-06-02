Preview: Pirates at Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates had no trouble putting runs on the board in the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins but have since seen the bats go cold. The Pirates will try to push a few more runs across on Thursday and finish up with a split of the four-game set when they visit the Marlins for the finale.

Pittsburgh rolled to a 10-0 win in the opener but have since managed a total of three runs in two games and failed to score at all against the last two Miami starters. The Pirates totaled nine strikeouts and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s 3-1 setback before fanning 14 times and managing a 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss. The Marlins are getting the hits when it counts and pushed across the go-ahead run Wednesday on Adeiny Hechavarria’s double in the eighth after Pittsburgh tied it in the previous frame. Miami is 5-4 in the last nine games and allowed three or fewer runs in each of the five wins while yielding four or more in the four losses.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Juan Nicasio (4-4, 4.79 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (3-2, 4.37)

Nicasio went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts in May and finished the month by allowing four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings at Texas on Saturday. The Dominican Republic native surrendered at least one home run in each of his four May starts after yielding three in five April turns. Nicasio is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in six career games – two starts – against Miami and struck out 20 in 15 1/3 total innings.

Chen is trying to find some consistency as he makes his way through his first season in the National League. The Taiwan native is winless in his last three outings but was solid in a no decision at Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one run and two hits while striking out five in five innings. Chen is facing the Pirates for the second time in his career and is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco (left foot) was scratched from the starting lineup on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (side) returned from a seven-game absence on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

3. Pittsburgh 2B Josh Harrison is 5-for-12 with three runs scored in the series and has hit safely in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Pirates 4