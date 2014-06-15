McGehee leads Marlins past Pirates in 10th

MIAMI -- Casey McGehee doesn’t take offense.

“If the season ended today, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone more deserving to be MVP than (Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo) Stanton,” said McGehee, the Marlins’ third baseman. “It’s just smart baseball to walk him.”

That “smart baseball” isn’t looking so intelligent anymore as those intentional walks to Stanton keep leading to more McGehee RBIs.

Such was the case on Sunday, when McGehee hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to lead Miami past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 at Marlins Park.

Second baseman Rafael Furcal started the rally with a single. Pinch runner Ed Lucas advanced on Reed Johnson’s sacrifice bunt. After the walk to Stanton, both runners moved up on a wild pitch from Jared Hughes, and that led to McGehee’s fly ball to right.

It was McGehee’s ninth game-winning RBI of the season, and it helped Miami (35-33) break a three-game skid. Miami also has six walk-off wins this season, which ties the Chicago White Sox for the most in the majors.

The Pirates (34-35) had their season-high-tying four-game win streak snapped.

It appeared the Pirates were headed for a 2-0 win before McGehee hit a two-out, two-run double in the eighth.

Right-hander Vance Worley, who was making his Pirates debut, pitched seven scoreless innings and got a no-decision when Pittsburgh’s bullpen struggled for the third game in a row.

Worley allowed five hits, including four singles, and no walks. It was the first time he had thrown as many as seven scoreless innings since April 19, 2012 when he was with the Phillies.

“He threw strikes, and his tempo and pace were really good,” Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said of Worley, who found the strike zone 68 times in 95 pitches. “He moved the ball all around the strike zone, up, down, in and out.”

Pirates left-hander Tony Watson, who had not allowed a run in 21 games and had not allowed a hit in 8 2/3 innings, saw both of his streaks end in the eighth inning. Pinch hitter Jeff Baker got an infield single to start the rally. Furcal followed with a single, and McGehee’s double to left-center scored them both.

“We didn’t defend the first ball of the inning,” Hurdle said of Baker’s slow roller to third baseman Pedro Alvarez. “Then the guy (McGehee) hits a bomb into the gap.”

Miami’s Henderson Alvarez picked up a no-decision after allowing just two runs in seven innings.

Marlins reliever A.J. Ramos got into a jam in the top of the 10th when he gave up two walks and a single to load the bases with no outs. But he escaped damage when he got catcher Russell Martin to bounce into a double play before striking out pinch hitter Clint Barmes.

“We got a great pitching performance from Henderson, which was exactly what we needed,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “And A.J. getting out of that jam was big -- it was a momentum-turner.”

The top two batters in the Pirates order have terrorized the Marlins all weekend, and that was the case again in the third inning.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco barely beat out an infield single to second baseman Rafael Furcal’s left side. Then left fielder Starling Marte hit a double that one-hopped the wall in left. The relay throw from shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria might have had Polanco, but it skipped past catcher Jeff Mathis.

Pittsburgh’s first three batters in the fourth inning got on base and produced a run. Catcher Russell Martin walked, third baseman Pedro Alvarez singled and second baseman Josh Harrison had the RBI hit to make it 2-0.

The Marlins threatened twice against Worley. The first came with a two-out double by Hechavarria in the second.

In the fourth, the Marlins’ first two batters singled. But center fielder Marcell Ozuna struck out after hitting a long drive to right field that curved foul, and Hechavarria bounced into a double play.

NOTES: Marlins RHP Nathan Eovaldi was placed on paternity leave -- his wife was expecting on Sunday. ... Miami recalled RHP Sam Dyson from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA. ... CF Andrew McCutchen’s homer on Saturday was No. 114 for his career, tying him with Bobby Bonilla for 15th place on the Pirates’ list. ... Pittsburgh demoted 2B Michael Martinez to the minors to make roster move for RHP Vance Worley. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich (back pain) missed his second straight game. ... The Pirates, who have won five of their past seven series, open a set against the Reds on Tuesday. ... The Marlins’ 10-game homestand continues on Monday vs. the Cubs.