Gordon, Marlins race past Pirates

MIAMI -- One triple, five doubles, five steals -- a career-high-tying four of them by Dee Gordon.

The Miami Marlins were aggressive Tuesday night, and the result was a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park.

“They have good team speed,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, whose team has 24 more wins than the Marlins this year. “It’s a big ballpark. Their speed is one of their strengths, and they are probably trying to utilize it.”

The Marlins (51-75), who have one of the three worst records in the majors, snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miami left-hander Brad Hand (4-3) was the other big part of the story. He walked none and scattered nine hits, striking out five and allowing two runs in a career-high eight-plus innings.

Gordon’s steals tied his career high, and first baseman Justin Bour added a pair of run-scoring doubles.

After Hand allowed two consecutive hits to lead off the ninth, closer A.J. Ramos entered and recorded his 22nd save of the season. Ramos allowed one of the inherited runners to score.

Hand, who struggled for much of his career as evidenced by his 9-21 record, left the field in the ninth to a standing ovation from Marlins fans.

“It’s very cool to see the fans do that,” Hand said. “I feel really confident in myself. I think I can start here. I‘m just trying to put together a few good starts to end the season.”

Gordon, who scored two runs and has 45 steals this season, the 10th most in franchise history, wasn’t worried about his stats. He was thrilled for his teammate.

“Getting the win for Brad,” Gordon said when asked what he was happiest about. “He had a tough first inning, but he came back and battled for us.”

While Hand was shutting down the Pirates, who have the second-best record in the majors, 75-49, Pittsburgh right-hander Charlie Morton (8-5) was getting hit hard. He walked none but allowed eight hits and five runs, four earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

The Pirates won each of Morton’s previous five starts -- but not this time.

“It was his location,” Hurdle said of Morton’s issues. “The first three frames, he was solid, but then the balls started to come up on him, and his curveball lost some of its bite.”

Pittsburgh opened the scoring with a run in the first. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen crushed a two-out double that bounced off the wall in left field, and he scored on a single to right by third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

Pirates left fielder Starling Marte got an odd assist in the third. Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria doubled down the third base line. Marte, apparently thinking the ball was foul, walked to retrieve it while Hechavarria ran full force toward third. Marte’s throw to third, however, beat Hechavarria.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the fourth on a two-out RBI double by Bour, who hit a 3-2 curveball. That scored Gordon, who led off the inning with an infield single, stole second and trotted home from third on Bour’s hit.

Left fielder Christian Yelich singled to lead off the fifth, and it was his daring baserunning that helped give the Marlins a 2-1 lead. After catcher J.T. Realmuto singled up the middle, Yelich challenged McCutchen by running toward third. McCutchen, in his haste, had the ball roll off his glove, and Yelich scored.

The Marlins added three runs in the sixth on RBI doubles by third baseman Martin Prado, Bour and Yelich.

Pittsburgh closed the scoring with in the ninth on a run-scoring groundout by pinch hitter Pedro Alvarez.

NOTES: Pirates C Francisco Cervelli (right ankle) and CF Andrew McCutchen (left foot) sustained what appeared to be minor injuries Tuesday. ... Marlins All-Star RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left hand) said he is about a week and a half away from returning. ... Pirates 1B Michael Morse, who was traded by the Marlins last month, got his first start of the series Tuesday. He went 1-for-3. ... Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett (right elbow) pitched two innings of a simulated game Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch three innings in a simulated game Sunday. ... Miami LF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) was activated from the disabled list. Marlins RHP Kendry Flores was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 22, due to right shoulder tendinitis. ... Miami RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and live batting practice Saturday.