McCutchen drives in four runs as Pirates defeat Marlins

MIAMI -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have left an impression on Miami Marlins manager Dan Jennings.

“The top of their order can really swing the bat -- it’s as good as there is in the National League,” Jennings said. “They’re a good ball club. (Center fielder Andrew McCutchen) was MVP (in 2013), he’s a special talent.”

McCutchen, who is hitting .329 in August, showed his skills on Wednesday night, driving in four runs to lead Pittsburgh to a 7-2 win over Miami at Marlins Park.

McCutchen slugged a three-run homer that served as the highlight of the Pirates’ game-changing six-run second inning. It was McCutchen’s 20th homer of the season -- his fifth straight year reaching that milestone.

“‘Cutch’ is always looking to improve,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of McCutchen, who also had a run-scoring double and has 85 RBIs on the season. “You get guys in front of him, and that just gives him more opportunities.”

The Pirates (76-49), which won for the 11th time in their past 14 games, have the second-best record in the majors. Miami (51-76) has one of the three-worst records in the majors.

Left-hander Jeff Locke (7-8), gifted with that early run support, earned just his second win since July 5, allowing two runs in seven innings. He had been 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in August before beating Miami.

“It was good to get out there and eat up some innings,” Locke said.

Hurdle was happy with what Locke was able to do against the Marlins.

“He threw 20 out of 26 first-pitch strikes,” Hurdle said. “He retired 13 batters on three pitches or less. He was pitch-efficient and made them swing the bat. And his command got sharper as the game went on.”

Miami left-hander Chris Narveson (1-1), making his first major-league start since 2012, allowed eight hits, three walks and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Narveson walked the first batter he faced and fell behind 1-0 just 13 pitches into his start when McCutchen pulled an RBI double to left.

Miami third baseman Martin Prado pulled a solo homer down the line in left field to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first. It was his sixth homer of the year and his second in the past week.

The Pirates broke the game open by getting six hits and one walk in their six-run second inning. Besides McCutchen’s homer, their other RBI hits were a double by second baseman Neil Walker and singles by catcher Chris Stewart and left fielder Starling Marte.

Miami closed its deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the second when center fielder Marcell Ozuna doubled and came around to score on a groundout by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

But it was not enough for a Miami rally, and Narveson took the blame.

“I was a little amped up,” Narveson said of his first start in three years. “I was missing up a little bit, trying to do too much. If you took the second inning away, we would have been right in the game. It stinks, but you have to learn from it.”

NOTES: Manager Clint Hurdle earned win No. 409 with the Pirates, tying him for seventh place in franchise history along with Bill McKechnie. ... Pirates C Francisco Cervelli was not in Wednesday’s lineup after injuring both feet Tuesday. ... Pirates backup C Chris Stewart, who entered Wednesday 0-for-16 since he caught his last runner trying to steal, got the start. He got a break that Miami rested 2B Dee Gordon one night after he stole four bases. ... LHP Chris Narveson became the 13th pitcher to start for Miami this season. Miami has had seven starting pitchers go on the disabled list this season. ... Miami’s projected starting outfield of RF Giancarlo Stanton, CF Marcell Ozuna and LF Christian Yelich has been together for only 44 games this year but could be reunited by Sept. 4, when Stanton (fractured left hand) is expected to return. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 2, is still feeling discomfort in his right elbow. ... Pirates RHP Charlie Morton attributed Tuesday’s loss to losing the touch on his sinker and curveball.