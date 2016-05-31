Dietrich knocks in four as Marlins best Braves

ATLANTA -- Derek Dietrich had a career-best four RBIs for Miami, but he was in the training room being looked at before the Marlins completed their 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Dietrich, who had a two-run homer and two-run double, was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Christian Yelich in dugout during the ninth inning and was being evaluated for a possible concussion after the game.

“It basically ricocheted off the back off the wall and hit in him in the back of the head,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He didn’t lose consciousness and there was really no blood. He just got hit really good. ... The ball was coming in hot and it probably gained speed off the wall.”

It was a scary ending to a good day for the Marlins, who avoided being swept by

the last-place Braves for the second time in two series.

Tom Koehler took a two-hitter into the eighth inning before a sellout of 50,247 at Turner Field as the Marlins kept from going 0-6 against the Braves.

Dietrich hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in the seventh to back Koehler, who didn’t give up a second hit until the seventh inning.

Koehler (3-5) ended up being charged with three runs (two earned) after the Braves scored twice in the eighth inning. The right-hander was pulled following a walk, a single and a Marlins error.

“I was trying to get him through nine (innings) to be honest with you if he’d let me,” Mattingly said. “But I couldn’t let him get any deeper.”

Marcell Ozuna hit his 10th homer of the season in the ninth off Braves reliever Ian Krol. The Marlins center fielder was 2-for-4 with an intentional walk while extending his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 36 games. He scored three runs.

Koehler walked five but gave up just three hits and struck out two. He was pulled after 102 pitches.

Dietrich’s homer on a 0-1 fastball came on a laboring Julio Teheran’s 113th and final pitch.

Justin Bour doubled just ahead of Dietrich’s blast, and Braves interim manager Brian Snitker elected to give Teheran at least one more batter.

“Obviously that home run was big for us,” Mattingly said. “It was in a spot where their guy is kind of settling in and it was getting late. But we got a double and then (Dietrich) got him there.”

Teheran, bothered by a blister on the top of his right big toe, allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. He saw his record fall to 1-5 despite a 2.77 ERA.

“I don’t want to make an excuse, but it was a little bit uncomfortable pitching with it,” Teheran said. “It was just one of those games where I battled and made one mistake.”

Teheran said that he has had the blister for a couple games.

“I’ve had three starts with it and the last two have been painful,” the right-hander said. “Hopefully it will get right before my next start and we’ll see how it feels.”

The Marlins (26-24) broke through for a run in the fourth on two singles, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Ozuna scored after opening the inning with a single that kept his streaks alive.

The Braves (14-35) tied it in the bottom of the fourth on a walk, a double by Nick Markakis and A.J. Pierzynski’s sacrifice fly before Dietrich put the Marlins back ahead with his two-run blast in the sixth.

The Marlins broke the game open with three runs in the seventh against reliever Eric O‘Flaherty. Chris Johnson drove in the first run with a pinch-hit single, and then Dietrich drove in two with a double.

NOTES: Boosted by a postgame concert from country singer Chris Stapleton, the sellout crowd was the second of the season at Turner Field. The other was Opening Day. ... LF Christian Yelich, who pinch-hit in the two previous games of the series, returned to the Marlins’ lineup after not starting eight straight games because of back spasms. ... RF Giancarlo Stanton (right side strain) remained out of the Marlins’ lineup for the fifth consecutive game. ... The Marlins open a week-long homestand with four games against Pittsburgh beginning Memorial Day. LHP Justin Nicolino (2-2, 4.37 ERA) will start the series opener versus the Pirates. ... The Braves host San Francisco on Memorial Day in the opener of a four-game series. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-2, 3.95 ERA) will start against the Giants.