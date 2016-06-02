Marlins top Pirates again

MIAMI -- Derek Dietrich, it seems, is always getting hit with a baseball.

On Wednesday night, his painful experience led to a Miami Marlins victory.

Adeiny Hechavarria hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and Adam Conley pitched 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball, leading Miami to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park.

Dietrich started the winning rally when he was hit by a pitch from reliever Tony Watson (1-1). Dietrich, who injured his left wrist on the play, was replaced by pinch-runner Miguel Rojas.

Hechavarria then belted a 3-2 pitch that one-hopped the wall in left-center field, scoring Rojas.

Hechavarria, who is hitting .251, fouled off four pitches before he came through with his third game-winning RBI of the season.

"It's misleading," Conley said of Hechavarria's relatively low batting average. "He hits the ball hard a lot. That at-bat tonight, it shows that there is fight there. He ended up hanging around enough until their pitcher made a mistake.

After Hechavarria's hit, A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his 17th save in 17 chances.

But none of that would have happened had it not been for Dietrich, a 26-year-old career backup who has been hit by pitches nine times this season and 39 times in his brief career.

Dietrich even gets hit when he's not in the game, which was the case this past Sunday, when he was struck in the back of the head with a foul ball while he was standing in the dugout. That scary play knocked Dietrich down but not out.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he thought Dietrich's latest injury could be serious.

"It didn't sound good," said Mattingly, who added that players usually try to minimize injuries. "It felt like something happened right away.

Dietrich will have an MRI on Thursday.

Watson, who hadn't allowed a run in his previous 11 innings, was almost out of danger in the eighth. He got the first two batters and had a 0-2 count on Dietrich when the hit-by-pitch occurred.

"I tried to quick-step and didn't get my arm on top," Watson said of the pitch to Dietrich, who began the day third in the majors in hit-by-pitches. "The pitch sailed into his hand or wrist, not sure. I hope he's alright.

"It's tough, especially with two strikes and two outs. I have to put that guy away."

The Marlins (28-25) have won two of the first three games in the series against the Pirates (29-23). The series concludes Thursday.

Conley, who tied his career high with nine strikeouts and pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and three walks. But he got a no-decision after his bullpen let him down in the seventh.

The Pirates tied the score 2-2 in the seventh. With one out in the inning, they loaded the bases off reliever Kyle Barroclough. Miami then brought in lefty reliever Mike Dunn for his first appearance of the season, fresh off the disabled list. Pirates pinch-hitter Matt Joyce, a lefty batter, won the battle, stroking a two-run single.

That hit meant Conley could no longer win the game. Still, it was the second time this year Conley flirted with a no-hitter. He held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless for 7 2/3 innings on April 29 but had to leave the game due to a high pitch count (116). His relievers could not finish the no-hitter, but Miami won 6-3.

Pirates starter Jon Niese also got a no-decision on Wednesday after allowing six hits, three walks and two runs in five innings.

He allowed both of his runs in the fifth inning on a groundout by Christian Yelich and a wild pitch that he bounced in the dirt.

Andrew McCutchen broke up Conley's no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth, lining a single to center. McCutchen advanced to third on David Freese's double to right, but Conley escaped the jam when he got Starling Marte on a broken-bat groundout.

"He was jamming his fastball inside on the glove side," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Conley's effectiveness. "His slider played extremely well beneath our bats. He pitched a very good game."

NOTES: Despite his inefficiency on Wednesday, Pirates LHP Jon Niese is 5-0 in his past 10 starts against the Marlins. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (sore right side) returned after missing seven straight starts. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris had back surgery on Wednesday, and the best-case scenario is him returning in September. ... Miami recalled RHP Cody Hall from Triple-A New Orleans and sent RHP Jose Urena to the same team. With seven wins in seven straight starts, Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez is one short of Chris Hammond's franchise record, set in 1993. Fernandez was 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA in May. ... Miami's offense had 15 consecutive scoreless innings before scoring in Monday's seventh inning. ... Pittsburgh's Sean Rodriguez, who started at shortstop on Monday, started his third game of the year in right field on Wednesday. He has played every position in the majors except pitcher and catcher.