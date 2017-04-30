Bour powers Marlins past Pirates

MIAMI -- Marlins first baseman Justin Bour entered Miami's Sunday game in a miserable slump, batting just .184.

"There was a patch there when I thought I wouldn't get a hit the rest of the season," Bour said. "There are 162 games, and I won't get a hit."

Bour need not worry about that as he used game No. 23 to crank out four hits and six RBIs to lead Miami to a 10-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park.

The four hits and six RBIs were career highs for Bour, who fell a triple short of the cycle and capped his performance with a two-run homer to the right-field upper deck in the seventh.

Bour, who went 4-for-5, helped the Marlins (11-12) break a four-game losing streak. Bour is now hitting .222 after becoming the sixth player in Marlins history to have four hits and six RBIs in one game.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said it was a matter of time before Bour got hot.

"I know he cares, and I know he has a good swing," Mattingly said. "That combination is going to work itself out."

The Pirates (11-13) had their four-game win streak snapped and missed out on what would've been their first road sweep of the Marlins since 1993.

Both starting pitchers were credited with just four innings.

Pirates starter Chad Kuhl left the game immediately after Dee Gordon led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a hard one-hopper off his right knee.

Kuhl, who allowed seven hits, one walk and three runs (two earned), doesn't believe he will miss a start.

"It's a right knee contusion," Kuhl said. "It happened so quick. It was pretty intense pain. I wanted to stay back out there, but I got taken out.

"I iced it down. My plan is to be out there in five days."

Marlins starter Tom Koehler allowed six hits, one walk and three runs, which all came in the first inning.

Josh Harrison led off the opening inning with a double to left, and Josh Bell pulled a two-run homer to right, hitting an 85 mph off-speed pitch that was elevated. The Pirates capped the frame with a double by Gregory Polanco, and John Jaso's RBI single to right.

The Marlins ended an 11-inning scoreless drought with a run in the second on consecutive doubles by Marcell Ozuna and Bour.

Miami cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth as Bour's single to right scored Giancarlo Stanton, who had walked and advanced to third on an error by Harrison at third.

In the fifth, Bour came through again, stroking a two-out, bases-loaded single to right, giving Miami a 4-3 advantage. It was the Marlins' first lead of the series, and Bour's hit was the only ball that left the infield in the inning as Miami used an infield single and two walks to jam the bases.

The Marlins broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning. After Bour's homer, the Marlins got RBI singles from Adeiny Hechavarria and Martin Prado.

That was pretty much it for the Pirates, who still enjoyed a special moment with one out in the ninth. John Bormann made his major league debut as a pinch hitter and struck out.

Here's why it was so special:

Bormann, 24, started his day as the catcher for the Pirates high Class A affiliate in Bradenton, Fla. But when Pirates starting catcher Francisco Cervelli showed up at Marlins Park with right foot discomfort, Pittsburgh put a call out to Bormann because of geography.

Being in Bradenton, he was the closest catcher available to serve as a backup to Chris Stewart. The ride from Bradenton is three hours, but Bormann said he and the assistant coach who drove him made it to Miami in 2:15.

"I had those two hours to spread the word," Bormann said of his friends and family. "The best part of it the whole ride over here was just hearing the reactions to my news and just living my dream out but also for them.

"Hearing the excitement in their voices -- they were just as dumbfounded as I was."

Added Kuhl, his teammate at least for a day: "Some people play in the minor leagues and never get this opportunity. He's (now) a major-leaguer forever."

NOTES: Miami is 4-1 when C A.J. Ellis starts and 7-11 when C J.T. Realmuto starts. ... It was Japanese Heritage Day at Marlins Park on Sunday. Japan native Ichiro Suzuki was part of a pregame ceremony that honored his feat last year of reaching 3,000 hits. ... Pirates RHP Ivan Nova, who beat Miami on Saturday, has more complete games (five) than walks allowed (four) since Pittsburgh acquired him on Aug. 1. His 1.04 WHIP since August 1 is the fourth-best mark in the majors during that span. ... The Pirates open up a four-game series at the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. ... The Marlins will play their next four games against the Tampa Bay Rays. The first two games of the series will be played at Marlins Park, and the Rays will host the following two.