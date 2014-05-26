Preview: Pirates at Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be turning the corner following a monthlong swoon but they still haven’t shown the ability to win away from home. Pittsburgh is tied for the fewest road wins (6) in the majors but has a chance to build upon that starting Monday when it opens a 10-game road trip with three games against the New York Mets. Pirates first baseman Ike Davis is batting .303 in 32 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Mets earlier this season.

New York was among the surprise clubs during the first month of the season but has lost 15 of 22 games in May following a split of a doubleheader with visiting Arizona on Sunday. Hitting in the clutch has been a nightmare for the Mets, who tied a franchise record Sunday by hitting into five double plays in a nine-inning game and are 6-for-44 with the bases loaded this season. New York has dominated the Pirates at home, winning 13 of the last 19 matchups.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-2, 2.77)

Cumpton will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his third start of the season for Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old Georgia native had a solid season debut, holding Cincinnati to two runs and four hits over seven innings in a losing effort on April 24. Cumpton did not fare as well one week later at Baltimore, permitting four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings without getting a decision.

DeGrom was sensational in his major-league debut, going seven innings and yielding one run on four hits in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees. Like Cumpton, he suffered a drop-off in his second start, surrendering three solo home runs in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dogers on Wednesday. Keeping the ball in the park is paramount for DeGrom, who has allowed only eight hits in his first 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud belted a two-run homer in a rehab game at Double-A Binghamton, his first action since suffering a concussion on May 13.

2. The Pirates limited the Mets to a total of 18 runs while winning five of seven meetings last season.

3. The Mets are planning to call up OF Matt den Dekker from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Eric Young Jr. (hamstring), who is headed to the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Pirates 2