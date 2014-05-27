Preview: Pirates at Mets

A sputtering offense and a leaky bullpen have combined to put the New York Mets into a freefall but the team made a pair of moves to address each of those issues. The Mets fired batting coach Dave Hudgens and released veteran reliever Jose Valverde following a 5-3 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Lamar Johnson will take over as the hitting coach for New York, which carries a dismal 7-17 record in May into Tuesday’s matchup with the Pirates.

Mets captain David Wright was among those unhappy with Hudgens’ dismissal, saying: “We, as players, are the ones up there not getting the job done.” Pittsburgh has experienced many of the same struggles that have plagued New York this season, but the Pirates are in the midst of their best stretch with five victories in the last six games. Pittsburgh kicked off a 10-game road trip by scoring five runs in the final two innings of Monday’s win to improve to 7-14 away from home.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (2-4, 4.37 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-3, 2.70)

Volquez is coming off one of his best outings of the season, limiting Washington to one run on three hits over six innings to snap a five-start winless drought. It was a needed bounce-back effort for Volquez, who had yielded 20 runs in his previous four turns after giving up a combined seven runs in his first five appearances. Volquez is 1-5 with a 7.11 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets, including an 0-3 mark at Citi Field.

Niese was tossing a gem last time out before surrendering a two-run homer in the seventh inning, but still earned the win over the Los Angeles Dodgers with three runs and four hits allowed in seven frames. Niese has yet to allow more than three earned runs and has pitched at least six innings in seven of nine outings. Niese has made four starts versus Pittsburgh, posting a 2-1 mark and 4.70 ERA

WALK-OFFS

1. Volquez has labored away from home, logging an 0-2 mark and surrendering seven homers in only 18 1/3 innings.

2. The Mets recalled RHP Vic Black from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Valverde’s place.

3. The Pirates lead the majors with 16 pinch-hit RBIs after collecting a pair in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Pirates 2