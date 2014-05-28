Preview: Pirates at Mets

Changing hitting coaches did not produce a noticeable jolt for the New York Mets’ offense, but a bullpen shuffle has the team in position for its first series win since April 25-27. Vic Black, promoted from Triple-A when Jose Valverde was released after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh, stifled a pair of rallies with inning-ending strikeouts as the Mets evened the series with a 4-2 win Tuesday. New York sends out Bartolo Colon to face the Pirates in Wednesday’s rubber match.

Pittsburgh is tied with Miami for the fewest road wins (seven) in the majors but has a chance to win its first series away from home since taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs on April 8-10. Reigning National League MVP Andrew McCutchen is 3-for-6 with four walks in the first two games and is batting 29-for-86 in May. Sinkerballer Charlie Morton, coming off his first win of the season, will oppose Colon as the Pirates seek their sixth win in eight games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (1-6, 3.29 ERA) vs. Mets LH Bartolo Colon (3-5, 5.34)

Morton finally earned his elusive first victory and halted a 14-start winless drought in the process by holding the Washington Nationals to one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Morton still struggled with his control, allowing four walks and throwing 108 pitches, but the bullpen managed to preserve his first win since Sept. 2. Morton is seeking his first win away from home, going 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA in four road starts.

Rain wiped out Colon’s last start after four innings but he went a season-high eight innings in his previous outing, giving up two runs on five hits in a win over the Nationals. That ended a three-start winless stretch in which Colon was knocked around for 16 earned runs and 28 hits in a span of 17 1/3 innings. The 41-year-old Colon will be making only his fourth start of the season at Citi Field and first since April 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, sidelined since May 13 with a concussion, is expected to be activated for Wednesday’s game.

2. Morton has never beaten the Mets in six appearances (five starts), logging an 0-2 mark and allowing New York to bat .322 against him.

3. Mets RHP Dillon Gee had a setback in his recovery from a strained right lat muscle and is headed to the team’s complex in Florida to get healthy.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Pirates 3