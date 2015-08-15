Preview: Pirates at Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to continue their recent domination of the host New York Mets when the teams play the second contest of their three-game series on Saturday. The Pirates claimed their fourth victory in as many meetings with the Mets this season and 13th in 17 encounters with a 3-2 triumph in 10 innings on Friday.

Gregory Polanco ripped the go-ahead RBI single among his two hits and improved to 15-for-34 with six runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak. Polanco traditionally has struggled versus New York, going 4-for-23 (.174) heading into the series and is 0-for-4 with two strikeouts versus Saturday starter Jonathon Niese. While Pittsburgh has won six of eight to remain six games behind National League Central-leading St. Louis, the Mets saw their seven-game home winning streak come to a halt with their third loss in 14 outings. Daniel Murphy is riding a 10-game hitting streak, but is just 3-for-16 in his career versus Saturday starter Charlie Morton.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WPIX-11 (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.48 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (7-9, 3.46)

Morton has yet to defeat the Mets in seven career appearances, posting an 0-3 mark while allowing the club to bat .305 against him. The 31-year-old will need a better performance than his last trip to the mound, as he permitted five runs on 10 hits in five innings before walking away with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Morton has pitched much better at home than on the road, where he is just 3-3 with a 5.92 ERA.

Niese recorded his second straight win and third consecutive strong outing on Monday after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings of a 4-2 triumph over Colorado. The 28-year-old struggled in his last outing versus Pittsburgh, permitting four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 frames to take the loss on May 24. Niese would be wise to pitch carefully to Andrew McCutchen, who is 7-for-15 with a homer, three doubles and four RBIs against him in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes, who homered among his three hits on Friday, has collected six multi-hit performances in 13 games with his new team.

2. Pittsburgh 1B Pedro Alvarez is 9-for-18 with two homers, three RBIs and as many runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson went 1-for-4 on Friday to improve to 5-for-62 with 23 strikeouts in his career versus Pirates pitching.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Mets 2