Preview: Pirates at Mets

The New York Mets took two of three at Pittsburgh last weekend, and the Pirates hope to return the favor when they travel to the Big Apple for a three-game series starting Friday. Both teams sit six games below .500 entering the weekend set.

The Mets had won three straight before dropping the final two games of their four-game set against Milwaukee this week. New York managed only four hits - two from Lucas Duda - in Thursday’s 2-1 loss with a Wilmer Flores home run providing the only offense. Pittsburgh dropped two of three to visiting Arizona earlier this week, including a 6-5 defeat in 14 innings in Wednesday’s finale. Friday will mark the Citi Field debut for Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole, who is 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA in four starts against the Mets including a no-decision last weekend. New York counters with Matt Harvey, who once was dominant at Citi Field but is 4-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 home starts over the past two seasons.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95)

Cole put together eight straight quality starts before struggling in his last two outings. The 26-year-old gave up five runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Atlanta on May 22 and was tagged for four runs and 10 hits in five innings Saturday against the Mets. Cole has surrendered five home runs in his last two starts and 12 this season.

Harvey ended a string of five straight outings without a quality start when he held the Pirates to one run over six innings to earn his second straight win Sunday. The 28-year-old has allowed a total of six runs over his last three starts after giving up 17 in his previous three outings. Harvey is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco delivered a pinch-hit RBI single Wednesday in his first action since injuring his ankle Monday and is 12-for-30 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Mets RF Jay Bruce is 6-for-20 with two doubles and a homer against Cole.

3. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is 8-for-21 with two doubles and two homers in five games since moving to the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Mets 7, Pirates 5