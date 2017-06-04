Preview: Pirates at Mets

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates both are sitting six games under .500 as they prepare to wrap up a three-game series for the second time in as many weekends. The Mets won two of three in Pittsburgh a week ago after capturing the series finale and will look to do the same when they host the Pirates for Sunday's rubber match.

Neil Walker played his first seven seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to New York after the 2015 season and has tormented his former team. Walker clubbed a two-run homer in Saturday's 4-2 victory and is 8-for-21 with three blasts and seven RBIs in five games against the Pirates this season. With the Pittsburgh Penguins playing in the Stanley Cup Final, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle invoked a hockey comparison as he lamented his team's inability to get a clutch hit after stranding 12 runners and going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Saturday. "Tonight, we felt like we were on a power play the whole night and couldn’t put a goal in net," said Hurdle.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20 ERA) vs. Mets RH Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00)

Williams, who started the year in Pittsburgh's bullpen, turned in his first quality start Monday with a season-high six innings, allowing one run and four hits in a no-decision at home versus Arizona. He worked at least five frames and did not permit more than three runs in each of his previous three turns. He is 2-2 with a 6.48 ERA in six road appearances (three starts).

Pill acquitted himself well in his first major-league start but did not factor in the decision after allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings against Milwaukee. His rotation spot is in jeopardy with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo working their way back from injuries. Pill made his major-league debut against Pittsburgh on May 27, giving up one run in two-thirds of an inning.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer), who underwent surgery on May 8, will make another rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Indianapolis.

2. Lugo (elbow) pitched seven innings at Double-A Binghamton on Saturday, striking out eight and allowing one run.

3. Pirates C Francisco Cervelli sat out again Saturday while dealing with sinus-related issues.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Mets 3