Mets 5, Pirates 0: Bartolo Colon struck out a season-high nine over 7 1/3 innings and David Wright and Lucas Duda each homered and drove in a pair as host New York seized the rubber match of the three-game series.

Wright had an RBI single and Duda scored on a wild pitch for the Mets, who took advantage of Pittsburgh’s throwing issues for the second straight contest.

Colon (4-5) scattered five hits and fanned former New York slugger Ike Davis in the sixth inning for his 2,000th career strikeout. The 41-year-old permitted back-to-back singles in the eighth before giving way to Jeurys Familia, who recorded the final five outs for his first save of the season.

After tossing four wild pitches in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss, the erratic Pirates didn’t improve their aim in the matinee as a sinking fastball from Charlie Morton (1-7) eluded catcher Chris Stewart to allow Duda to open the scoring in the second inning. A pair of overthrows on the same play in the following frame allowed Daniel Murphy to reach third on a routine grounder, and he came around to score on Wright’s line-drive single to left to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Wright, who committed two throwing errors, led off the sixth by depositing a 2-2 fastball from Morton over the wall in left-center field for his fourth homer of the season. Morton yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to drop to 0-4 in five road starts this season and 0-3 in his career versus New York.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duda capped the scoring in the eighth inning by jumping on a 1-0 sinker from RHP Bryan Morris and launching it well over the wall in right-center field. The blast was Duda’s seventh of the season and second in the series. ... Pirates 2B Neil Walker ripped a one-out single up the middle in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to nine games. ... New York begins an 11-game road trip on Thursday when it opens a five-game set against National League East-rival Philadelphia. The additional contest came as a result of a rainout on April 30. Pittsburgh continues its 10-game road trip with the opener of a four-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.