Sanchez helps Pirates rally late over Mets

NEW YORK -- Ike Davis went hitless in his return to Citi Field on Monday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman still had a much better day than anyone associated with the team he left behind.

Gaby Sanchez, pinch-hitting for Davis in the eighth inning, hit a solo homer to begin a five-run outburst over the final two frames as the Pirates came back to beat the New York Mets 5-3.

The Pirates tied the score at 2-2 in the eighth before Sanchez delivered the tie-breaking hit in the ninth off Mets right-hander Jose Valverde, who was released immediately after the game. Hitting coach Dave Hudgens was also fired after the Mets scored four runs or less for the 33rd time in 50 games.

“(Stuff) happens,” Mets manager Terry Collins said after the transactions were announced by general manager Sandy Alderson. “You deal with it. And if you can‘t, you don’t belong in the game.”

The mood was much lighter a few hundred feet down the hall, where Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” was blasting out of the clubhouse stereo as Davis -- who was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2008 draft and hit 68 homers over parts of five big league seasons before being dealt to the Pirates on April 18 -- shed the first layer of his uniform.

Davis went 0-for-2 with a walk and was greeted with warm cheers as he stepped into the batter’s box in the first inning. He is hitting .297 with a .393 on-base percentage in 33 games with the Pirates after hitting just .208 with a .367 on-base percentage in 12 games with the Mets.

“I didn’t get booed as much as I thought I would,” Davis said. “Lot of cheering, so that was really nice of them. I‘m glad our team had a good game today.”

The Pirates won Davis’ homecoming thanks in large part to the player he supplanted as Pittsburgh’s starting first baseman. Sanchez started seven of the 17 games prior to Davis’ arrival but has drawn just 10 starts in the 33 games since.

With the lefty-swinging Davis due to lead off the eighth, Collins called for left-hander Scott Rice. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle responded by sending up Sanchez, who hit Rice’s fourth pitch down the left field line and just over the fence.

“We’re glad to have (Davis) because the production that he’s putting up right now in his at-bats -- talking walks and swinging at strikes -- that helps out the rest of the team as well,” Sanchez said. “He’s been doing a great job. My role is just to, whenever I get my chance, keep that going and help the team win. And we’re doing it both together. That’s a plus.”

Sanchez’s homer jump-started the Pirates, who stranded nine runners in the first seven innings. Two outs later, left fielder Starling Marte doubled off Valverde and scored on a single by pinch hitter Jose Tabata.

The Pirates batted around in the ninth, when Sanchez’s one-out single scored second baseman Neil Walker. Center fielder Andrew McCutcheon scored all the way from first when the throw from left fielder Curtis Granderson sailed beyond catcher Jose Centeno.

Catcher Russell Martin followed with an RBI double.

“You’ve got to be relentless,” Hurdle said. “You can’t get sad. If you’re going to have any emotions, get mad and get something done. We just kept plugging away and we responded well.”

Walker and third baseman Pedro Alvarez had two hits apiece for the Pirates (23-27), who have won five of their last six. McCutchen reached base four times via two singles and two walks.

Left-hander Tony Watson threw a scoreless eighth -- and singled in the ninth -- to improve to 5-0. Right-hander Mark Melancon earned his 10th save despite allowing a leadoff homer to Mets first baseman Lucas Duda.

Right-hander Brandon Cumpton, whom the Pirates recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game, allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over six innings.

For the Mets (22-28), who lost for the ninth time in 12 games, second baseman Daniel Murphy had an RBI single while right fielder Bobby Abreu and right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom had two hits apiece. deGrom also scored the Mets’ first run in their two-run fifth inning.

On the mound, deGrom allowed five hits and five walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 shutout innings.

NOTES: RHP Jose Valverde will be replaced on the Mets’ roster by RHP Vic Black, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Prior to the game, the Mets placed LF Eric Young on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and replaced him with OF Matt den Dekker, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... In addition, the Mets announced RHP Noah Syndergaard, the club’s top prospect, was put on the disabled list at Las Vegas with what the Mets called a “mild” flexor pronator strain in his right elbow. Syndergaard is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 10 starts at Las Vegas. ... To make room for RHP Brandon Cumpton, the Pirates designated for assignment RHP Vin Mazzaro. ... Pirates LHP Tony Watson is tied for the big league lead in wins among relievers with San Francisco RHP Jean Machi.