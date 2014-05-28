Strong relief effort helps Mets win

NEW YORK -- Manager Terry Collins knew Tuesday afternoon that the optimal outcome for the New York Mets on Tuesday night was a win in which he had to use only three pitchers.

Collins got what he wanted -- albeit in unexpected fashion.

Right-hander Jenrry Mejia, barely two weeks removed from being moved from the rotation to the bullpen, recorded the final six outs for the first multi-inning save of his career as the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 at Citi Field.

Mejia was preceded by right-hander Vic Black, who earned the win in his 2014 debut by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. But an early exit by the Mets’ starter, left-hander Jonathon Niese, forced Collins to go to Black and Mejia earlier than he would have liked.

”We went into the game (thinking) Jon could get us into the seventh, we thought Vic could get us through the eighth and then we could go to Jenrry,“ Collins said. ”We needed that eighth inning. I just said, two-inning save, we probably won’t use (Mejia on Wednesday) anyway because it’s a day game after a night game.

“I just said ‘What the heck? We know he can go two innings. Let’s see if we can get through it.'”

Mejia and the Mets did, albeit with some help from the defense behind the closer. In the eighth, shortstop Ruben Tejada ranged toward second base to begin an inning-ending 6-3 double play.

With one out and one on in the ninth, right fielder Curtis Granderson made an impressive running catch of right fielder Jose Tabata’s long fly ball into the corner.

After Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen walked, first baseman Gaby Sanchez grounded to Tejada, who flipped to third baseman David Wright to force Travis Snider for the final out as the Mets (23-28) won for just the fourth time in 13 games.

“He’s a former starter, so it’s not like he doesn’t have the pitches in the arsenal, the weapons,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Mejia. “He’s got good stuff, it’s a big arm. We got some good looks. We were able to get some men on base.”

Mejia has four saves in as many chances as the Mets’ closer. He was initially reluctant to go to the bullpen because he believed pitching in relief as a rookie in 2010 led to his Tommy John surgery in 2011, but the 24-year-old has taken quickly to his new role.

Mejia, who pitched in both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday, has allowed just one unearned run in 9 1/3 innings since he was shifted to the bullpen on May 12.

“(Bullpen coach) Ricky Bones said, ‘You can throw two innings?’ I said, ‘I can throw two, three, four, five,'” Mejia said. “I‘m ready for any situation. They want me to throw two innings, I go out there and I do my job.”

Niese squandered a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth, when he walked the bases loaded before giving up a two-run single to left fielder Starling Marte. Niese was charged with the two runs on three hits and a season-high four walks while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.

Black, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday and flew in to New York on a 4 a.m. flight from El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, struck out former Mets first baseman Ike Davis to leave the bases loaded in the sixth.

The Mets re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning, when center fielder Juan Lagares hit a one-out RBI single and scored when second baseman Daniel Murphy doubled on the next pitch from Pirates right-hander Jeanmar Gomez.

In the seventh, Black worked out of a first-and-third jam to set the stage for Mejia.

“Mejia threw the ball well to finish the game off,” Murphy said. “Got some timely hitting.”

Lagares went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Tejada went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored on both of Lagares’ RBI hits. He added a stolen base in the eighth.

Murphy had a pair of doubles, while right fielder Bobby Abreu delivered an RBI single in the third.

Five players had a hit apiece for the Pirates (23-28), who lost for only the third time in their last nine games.

Pirates starter Edinson Volquez allowed two runs on four hits and a season-high five walks while striking out six over five innings.

NOTES: Before the game, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said the MRI on the right elbow of RHP Noah Syndergaard came back clean. Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday because of a mild flexor pronator strain. ... Mets manager Terry Collins, the oldest skipper in baseball, turned 65 on Tuesday. Collins-managed teams are 6-4 on his birthday. ... Pirates OF Jose Tabata batted second and played right field in his first start since May 17. Tabata was limited to seven pinch-hitting appearances in the Pirates’ previous nine games because of tightness in his right leg. ... 3B Pedro Alvarez, who started 47 of the Pirates’ first 50 games, sat Tuesday in favor of INF/OF Josh Harrison.