Taillon flirts with no-hitter as Pirates blank Mets

NEW YORK -- Now that Jameson Taillon has his first major league win under his belt, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said it’s time to “... let him write his own story going forward.”

Taillon nearly authored an epic tale in his second career start Tuesday night, when he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and earned that first win by allowing two hits over eight shutout innings in the Pirates’ 4-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“I was trying to think the last time I saw a no-hitter carried into the seventh,” Hurdle said. “It was fun to watch. It was so exciting. You’re rooting for that young man out there.”

Taillon, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game to fill the rotation spot vacated by the injured Gerrit Cole, wasted no time providing a hint he might flirt with throwing the Pirates’ first no-hitter since 1997 and only the third no-hitter ever thrown by a pitcher making his second career start.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who made his debut against the Mets on June 7, threw just six pitches during a 1-2-3 first inning despite falling behind 1-0 to every batter.

“After the first inning, jokingly we were saying ‘Well he hasn’t gotten ahead of anybody and he’s on pace to throw 54 pitches.'” Hurdle said. “By the fourth inning, I said to (pitching coach) Ray (Searage) ‘He’s not far off that pace.'”

Taillon, facing a depleted Mets lineup that was missing five Opening Day starters, hit Kevin Plawecki in the third inning and walked Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth on his way to throwing just 68 pitches in the first six innings.

“Obviously, we have a lot of guys hurt,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You’ve got to pick up the guys who are not in there.”

In the Pirates dugout, Hurdle was beginning to imagine what might happen if Taillon -- who missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery -- reached the eighth or ninth inning with the no-hitter intact and an elevated pitch count. Taillon, whom the Pirates selected with the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, did not exceed seven innings pitched or 105 pitches thrown in any of his first 85 professional starts.

“It’s running through my mind, trust me,” Hurdle said. “You’ve got to be ready for it. You’ve got your thoughts in line, because you’ve got to have some quick conversations.”

Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson ended the suspense in the seventh, when he laced a leadoff single up the middle just beyond the reaches of second baseman Josh Harrison and shortstop Jordy Mercer, each of whom dove for the ball.

“You think about what you could have done -- you wish you could (have) took another step over, heck, even a half a step,” Mercer said. “But he just put it in a perfect spot.”

Taillon said he took a deep breath following Granderson’s single.

“After I gave up that hit, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard a stadium,” Taillon said. “Took a step back and had a rookie moment. It was pretty cool. I get to be here and get to hear these fans being loud.”

Taillon, who allowed a single to left by James Loney in the eighth, was lifted after striking out five and walking one during a 91-pitch performance. Tony Watson allowed a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Matt Reynolds in the ninth before finishing the shutout.

“Giving up the hit probably makes it an easier decision on them,” Taillon said.

So would Hurdle have given Taillon the ninth inning with a no-hitter intact?

“Yeah, he’s got to go out,” Hurdle said. “I mean, if it’s a no-hitter, probably give him that shot and have someone hot and ready coming in.”

Jung Ho Kang broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth and Starling Marte added another two-run homer in the eighth for the Pirates (33-31), who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom took the loss after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings for the Mets (34-29), who have lost three straight and six of nine.

“You try to go out there and make your pitches every time,” deGrom said. “One got away from me.”

NOTES: A moment of silence was held prior to the game in memory of the victims of Sunday morning’s terrorist attack in Orlando. ... To make room for RHP Jameson Taillon on the active roster, the Pirates placed RHP Gerrit Cole (triceps) on the 15-day disabled list. ... The only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in their second career start are retired RHP Wilson Alvarez (1991) and Boston Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz (2007). ... Mets manager Terry Collins returned to the dugout after missing Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to illness. Collins said he felt disoriented Sunday morning but a battery of tests administered at a Milwaukee hospital came back clean. ... Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said 3B David Wright may undergo surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. Wright has not played since May 29.