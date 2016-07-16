Preview: Pirates at Nationals

The National League East-leading Washington Nationals are infusing some youth into the lineup to begin the second half and are already getting strong returns. The Nationals will try to clinch a series win behind youngsters Michael Taylor and Trea Turner when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

Turner and Taylor each spent the first half bouncing in and out of the everyday lineup and going back and forth to Triple-A, but the two were occupying the top two spots in the Washington batting order when the second half began on Friday. Turner singled in four at-bats and Taylor blasted a two-run homer as the Nationals took the opener 5-1. The Pirates surged through the end of the first half to give themselves some hope of catching the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and are trying to infuse some youth into their lineup as well but can’t seem to sneak rookie first baseman Josh Bell into a starting spot. The slugging top prospect served as a pinch hitter on Friday and walked in his lone at-bat.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-4, 2.77 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (8-5, 3.01)

Cole spent the last month on the disabled list with a strained right triceps but came through a rehab stint at Triple-A with no issues and is ready to plug back into the top of the Pittsburgh rotation. The former No. 1 overall pick did not allow more than three earned runs in any of his final seven major league appearances before hitting the DL and has surrendered just three home runs in 68 1/3 total innings. Cole is seeing Washington for the first time in 2016 and held the Nationals to one run over 7 2/3 innings in his lone start against them last season.

Roark has gone at least seven innings in each of his last four starts and got a little extra work in before the All-Star break by tossing 2 1/3 hitless frames of relief against the New York Mets on Sunday. The 29-year-old is nearly as sharp as Cole when it comes to keeping the ball in the park with seven home runs allowed in 116 2/3 innings. Roark has yet to face the Pirates this season and is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA in three career games – one start – against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison is 0-for-12 in his last five games.

2. Nationals All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy sat out on Friday with leg soreness and is day-to-day.

3. Pittsburgh will send LH Jon Niese to the bullpen to make room for Cole in the rotation.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Nationals 3