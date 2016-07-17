Preview: Pirates at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are winners of five straight and own the second-most wins in the major leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who visit the Nationals in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday, have dropped three in a row following a stretch of nine wins in 10 games and are looking for some stability in the starting rotation.

The Pirates activated ace Gerrit Cole off the disabled list on Saturday but watched him get knocked around for five runs and seven hits in four innings during a 6-0 loss. Pittsburgh recently demoted left-hander Jon Niese to the bullpen and is trying to infuse some youth into the rotation with rookie right-hander Chad Kuhl getting the nod on Sunday. The Nationals improved to 29-15 at home with Saturday’s win and the pitching staff has allowed a total of five runs in the last five games. Tanner Roark worked into the ninth inning on Saturday after Stephen Strasburg’s eight-inning gem on Friday, leaving the bullpen well stocked heading into the series finale.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-0, 6.08 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (10-6, 3.03)

Kuhl turned in solid efforts in each of his first two major league starts before being knocked around by the Chicago Cubs on July 9. The Delaware native was ripped for four runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings but avoided a loss when Pittsburgh came back to earn a 12-6 victory. Kuhl’s lone road start came at Oakland on July 2, when he scattered two runs and seven hits across six innings without factoring in the decision.

Scherzer wowed opposing hitters with velocity approaching 100 mph in his single inning of work in Tuesday’s All-Star Game and is hoping to pick up right where he left off prior to the break. The Missouri product surrendered a total of one earned run and nine hits while striking out 26 in 20 1/3 innings over his last three starts. Scherzer pitched a no-hitter at home against the Pirates on June 20 last season, coming within one out of a perfect game before hitting Jose Tabata with a pitch.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates optioned 1B Josh Bell, who reached base in each of his first four major league at-bats, to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

2. Washington All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy (hamstring) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco (hamstring) has been out since July 8 but could return to the lineup when the team hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Pirates 2