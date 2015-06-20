Nationals 6, Pirates 0

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer turned in his second fabulous outing in a row, pitching a no-hitter as the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Saturday before a sellout crowd of 41,104.

Scherzer lost a perfect game when pinch-hitter Jose Tabata was hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth. He then retired second baseman Josh Harrison on a fly ball to left field for the last out.

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon ran into the railing in foul territory to make a catch for the first out of the ninth on right fielder Gregory Polanco.

Washington second baseman Danny Espinosa -- originally in the lineup at shortstop -- made a nice running play to retire Pirates first baseman Pedro Alvarez on a grounder into short right with the shift on to end the eighth.

Scherzer, who also contributed a hit at the plate, had 10 strikeouts in his third career complete game and third career shutout. He hit 97 mph on the stadium radar gun in the seventh on a pitch to left fielder Starling Marte, who later struck out.

Scherzer (8-5) was making his first start since he threw a one-hit shutout with a franchise-record 16 strikeouts on June 14 in Milwaukee. Scherzer took a perfect game into the seventh inning of that start before Carlos Gomez had a bloop single to lead off the seventh.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who sat out Friday with a light left hamstring strain, smashed a 1-0 pitch over the center field fence in the fourth to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead against the Pirates.

It was a career-high 24th homer for Harper as Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen stopped to watch the ball sail over his head. The homer came against starter Francisco Liriano (4-6), who gave up five earned runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings before he was undone by a four-run sixth.

Rendon had an RBI double in the sixth to make it 2-0. His hit scored center fielder Denard Span, who reached on a wild pitch as he struck out and then stole second.

Harper then singled in Span to build the margin to 3-0. A two-run single by first baseman Tyler Moore made it 5-0 to send Liriano to the showers.

Nationals left fielder Michael A. Taylor doubled and scored on wild pitch in the seventh to make it 6-0.

Taylor also made a nice catch near the left field fence in the third to rob Pirates shortstop Jody Mercer of extra bases.

The Nationals (36-33) improved to 8-11 in June and the second-place Pirates (39-29) lost for the second day in a row after an eight-game winning streak.

Scherzer, who signed as a free agent in January with the Nationals, entered the game with a 1.93 ERA.

NOTES: Washington OF Bryce Harper was back in the lineup as the cleanup hitter and playing right field Saturday after he sat out Friday’s game with a mild left hamstring strain. He was injured in the sixth inning on Thursday when he threw a ball home on a wet grass after a single. “He texted me this morning,” manager Matt Williams said on the Nationals radio network before the game Saturday. “He feels good. He said he wants to be in the lineup; we are not going to argue with him. He said he is good to go.” ... Harper entered the day tied for second in the league with 22 homers and led MLB in on-base average (.476), slugging (.720) and OPS at 1.197. ... Washington INF Yunel Escobar was a late scratch from the lineup with a stomach bug. Ian Desmond, slated to have his second day off in a row, was put in the lineup at shortstop and Danny Espinosa, who had been slated to play short, was moved to second and Anthony Rendon moved from second to third. ... Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton (5-0, 1.62 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday against Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-4, 4.82 ERA). ... Washington CF Denard Span hit .400 in his previous six games with at least one hit in each outing. ... Pittsburgh OF Andrew McCutchen entered the game with four doubles, two triples and five homers with 11 RBIs in his last 12 games at Nationals Park.