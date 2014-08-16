LaRoche, Harper carry surging Nationals past Pirates

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals closer Rafael Soriano had another shaky outing Friday, as he gave up three hits and one run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But he retired shortstop Josh Harrison on a foul pop to catcher Wilson Ramos for the final out near the screen as the Nationals beat the Pirates 5-4 for their fourth win in a row as Soriano got his 29th save even though his ERA rose to 2.05.

“Next time it presents itself he will get the ball again,” Matt Williams, the first-year manager of the Nationals, said of Soriano. “We have confidence in him.”

First-place Washington (67-53) is a season-high 14 games over .500 and are still six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

So how does the team feel about itself with a big lead?

“We are not changing a thing,” said first baseman Adam LaRoche, who had a pair of RBI singles as the Nationals built a 5-0 lead by the third inning. “There is a lot of ball to play.”

LaRoche and left fielder Bryce Harper each had two hits and two RBIs and center fielder Denard Span had three hits and two steals.

The Nationals are 39-21 in games in which Span gets on base at least two times while Harper, the left fielder, appears to be breaking out of a slump after he hit three homers in his previous eight games.

The Pirates, who have lost five of seven, fell to 64-58 as they began the day 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Washington starter Tanner Roark (12-7) got the win as he allowed five hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

“Overall I felt good. We got the win. Confidence is high in this clubhouse,” Roark said. “I try to put zeroes up on the board. The change up was good.”

Roark may not have had his best stuff but he prevailed. “He has a knack of keeping it together. That is what the great ones do,” LaRoche said.

Soriano gave up an RBI single with two outs in the ninth to third baseman Pedro Alvarez (two hits) to make it 5-4, but then got Harrison.

“About one foot short of the net on the foul pop-up to the catcher, he was right up against it. So we pushed about as far as we could to get one more swing, one more pitch,” Hurdle said of the last out of the game.

The Pirates have now lost the last five starts made by Charlie Morton, who fell to 5-12 this season. Center fielder Starling Marte also had two hits for the Pirates.

The Nationals scored three runs in the first inning. LaRoche had an RBI single for the first run of the game. Harper lined a two-run single with the bases loaded for a 3-0 advantage.

LaRoche had his second straight RBI single to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Ramos followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0 against Morton, who has not posted a win since July 2.

Why is Morton struggling?

“We keep asking these questions,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “They’re human beings, and the game can be hard up here, and it’s August. I‘m not making excuses, but things like this happen and whether it’s the release point, not repeating his delivery, or whatever, but we didn’t see the ball down, we didn’t see the consistent sink.”

The Pirates cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning when Marte hit a two-run homer.

NOTES: Pittsburgh SS Jody Mercer had started the last 49 games at short but he was not in the lineup after he left Thursday’s game in Detroit with right forearm tightness ... The Pirates plan to play Pedro Alvarez at first base soon, but with injuries to other infielders he started at third on Friday -- his first start there since Aug. 2 at Arizona. ... Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (4-3, 3.98 ERA) will face Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-9, 4.00) on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh activated RHP John Axford before Friday’s game and RHP Stolmy Pimentel was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a mild right ankle sprain, according to Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. Axford was 2-3 with 10 saves and a 3.92 ERA with the Cleveland Indians this season. “He’s got great experience. Has been through a lot, wants the ball, wants to pitch. I think he’s going to be a healthy addition for our club,” Hurdle said of Axford, who was picked up on waivers by the Pirates on Thursday. ... Washington catchers entered play Friday having gunned down 23 of 68 (33.8 percent) of would-be base stealers, the second-best mark in MLB back of St. Louis.