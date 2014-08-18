Nationals complete sweep of Pirates in 11th inning

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals can’t even lose if they try.

They made two errors and some other gaffes Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates took 2-0 lead in the sixth inning with two unearned runs.

However, the Nationals tied the game in the last of the ninth on an RBI single by Asdrubal Cabrera, and pinch hitter Scott Hairston hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 11th as Washington beat Pittsburgh 6-5 to sweep the three-game series.

“Today was a tribute to team mentality in general,” said Washington starter Doug Fister, who gave up two unearned runs in seven innings but wound up with a no-decision. “Guys are playing well together. It is a crazy game.”

The flyball to left by Hairston off reliever Brandon Cumpton (3-4) easily scored right fielder Jayson Werth, who led off the 11th with a double off the wall in left and went to third on a groundout. Werth entered the game in the ninth as a pinch hitter.

Werth was bothered by a sore shoulder the past week and saw little action.

“He was sore today,” manager Matt Williams said.

It was the second walk-off win in as many days for the Nationals, who have six such victories this season.

The victory came after Washington closer Rafael Soriano blew a save chance by giving up three runs in the ninth.

“I know what I need to do,” Soriano said. “I know I am not doing my job. I will come back tomorrow and see what happens. I felt comfortable. It happens sometimes.”

Ross Detwiler (2-2) threw a scoreless 10th and 11th to earn the win.

The first-place Nationals (69-53) won their sixth in a row, while the Pirates (64-60) lost their fifth consecutive game.

”That is what is great about playing in the major leagues. You have to embrace it when it is good, you embrace it when it is hard,“ said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, whose team begins a home series Monday against the Atlanta Braves. ”We all know what is at stake. We will keep pushing.

“We love our jobs. You are playing in front of 120,000 fans over the weekend. You try to score one more run the other team. That didn’t happen for us this weekend.”

Hurdle’s team looked to be in good shape when right fielder Gregory Polanco lined a two-run double with one out in the top of the ninth off Soriano. The hit capped the three-run outburst that put Pittsburgh in front 5-4, but Cabrera’s hit off Mark Melancon sent the game to extra innings.

The game featured defensive breakdowns by each team, as the Pirates scored two unearned runs in the sixth only to give back three unearned runs the following inning.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Washington rookie right fielder Michael Taylor scored from third on a fielder’s choice, and pinch hitter Kevin Frandsen scored from second when the throw from first baseman Ike Davis got past catcher Russell Martin.

Nationals center fielder Denard Span scored to make it 4-2 when Pittsburgh third baseman Pedro Alvarez made a bad throw to home on a grounder off the bat of Anthony Rendon.

Span, Rendon, Alvarez and Pirates left fielder Travis Snider each collected two hits.

Fister lowered his ERA to 2.20 but did not get his 13th win.

“I‘m trying to get quick groundballs and quick outs,” he said. “That is the way it goes. Guys are fighting for each other.”

And the Nationals are also winning, finding a new way to do so nearly every day.

NOTES: The Pirates are 7-6 in extra-inning games, while the Nationals are 6-8. ... The Pirates placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation and called up INF Brent Morel from Triple-A Indianapolis. It is the third stint of the year for Morel with the Pirates. His last start was Aug. 1. ... Washington begins a home series Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann (8-5, 2.92 ERA) will face LHP Vidal Nuno (2-8, 4.92). ... The Pirates begin a home series Monday vs. the Atlanta Braves. Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley (5-2, 2.51) will face Braves RHP Ervin Santana (12-6, 3.66). ... Washington C Wilson Ramos, who had the game-winning, walk-off double Saturday, has four homers and 19 RBIs in his first 32 games since returning from the disabled list June 26. ... Pittsburgh OF Travis Snider extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .400 (12-for-30) in that span.