Preview: Pirates at Orioles

Thanks in part to their major league-best 15-5 record in interleague play, the Pittsburgh Pirates ended 20 years of futility last season. The Pirates look to recapture that same magic to end their recent struggles on Tuesday as they begin a two-game road set against the Baltimore Orioles. Pittsburgh is the only team in the majors that has yet to play outside of its division (the National League Central) but has fallen on hard times after a 6-3 start, dropping 13 of its last 17 contests.

The Pirates had no such struggles against the American League in 2013, however, as they rode strong pitching – including a 2.23 ERA and .199 opponents’ batting average – en route to their gaudy mark in interleague action. Baltimore will attempt to solve its offensive woes at home after totaling six runs while dropping two of three over the weekend to the Kansas City Royals. The Orioles are averaging a league-worst 2.6 runs in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 2.1 fewer than they did when they finished fourth in the majors in home scoring a season ago.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-3, 4.35 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.38)

Morton dropped his third straight start in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The New Jersey native, who was charged with four runs (three earned) and four hits over six frames, is tied for the major-league lead in hit batsmen (five) after posting a NL-high 16 a season ago. Morton was pounded for seven runs in two innings in his only other outing versus the Orioles in 2011 and is searching for his second career interleague victory after winning his major-league debut as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2008 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite surrendering season highs in hits (nine), homers (three) and earned runs (seven) over 5 2/3 innings, Tillman earned the praise of manager Buck Showalter after Wednesday’s 10-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. “In a lot of ways it might have been one of his best outings this year … he gave us some needed innings (after giving up six runs in the second inning),” Showalter told the team’s official website. Tillman will face Pittsburgh for the first time and try to improve on his 0-1 record and 4.68 ERA in six career interleague outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has won nine consecutive interleague road contests.

2. Tillman is 0-1 despite a 0.69 ERA in two home starts, but 3-0 with a 5.21 ERA in three road outings.

3. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen batted .375 while 3B Pedro Alvarez hit .344 with six homers and 13 RBIs against the AL last year.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Pirates 2