Pirates at Orioles, ppd.: Tuesday’s opener of a two-game interleague series between Pittsburgh and host Baltimore has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be rescheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET, a scheduled off-day for both teams. Both of Tuesday’s scheduled starters – Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton and Baltimore’s Chris Tillman – will get pushed back a day. Tuesday’s postponement will delay the Pirates’ first foray outside the National League Central after playing their first 26 games against their own division. The Orioles will also have to wait a day for the long-awaited return of third baseman Manny Machado, who was set to make his season debut after completing a three-game minor-league rehab assignment.