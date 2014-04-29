FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirates at Orioles, ppd.
#Treasury Markets
April 29, 2014 / 11:08 PM / 3 years ago

Pirates at Orioles, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pirates at Orioles, ppd.: Tuesday’s opener of a two-game interleague series between Pittsburgh and host Baltimore has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be rescheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET, a scheduled off-day for both teams. Both of Tuesday’s scheduled starters – Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton and Baltimore’s Chris Tillman – will get pushed back a day. Tuesday’s postponement will delay the Pirates’ first foray outside the National League Central after playing their first 26 games against their own division. The Orioles will also have to wait a day for the long-awaited return of third baseman Manny Machado, who was set to make his season debut after completing a three-game minor-league rehab assignment.

