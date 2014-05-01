Pirates at Orioles, ppd.: For the second straight night, rain has postponed the opener of a two-game interleague series between Pittsburgh and host Baltimore on Wednesday.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday - a scheduled day off for both teams - beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Orioles right-hander Bud Norris (1-2, 4.44 ERA) will oppose Pirates righty Charlie Morton (0-3, 4.35 ERA) in Game 1 on Thursday with Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.38 ERA) expected to face Pittsburgh’s Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 2.57 ERA) in the nightcap in another matchup of right-handers.

The doubleheader will mark the long-awaited return of Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado, who is set to make his season debut after completing a three-game minor-league rehab assignment following offseason knee surgery.

It also serves as the first games outside of division play for the Pirates, who played their first 26 contests against National League Central opponents. Pittsburgh had not been rained out in consecutive days since April 14-15, 2007.