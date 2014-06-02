Preview: Pirates at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to continue their recent success against the Pittsburgh Pirates when they begin a three-game series Monday at Petco Park. The Padres, who are 19-6 against the Pirates since 2010, failed in their bid for their first series sweep of the season after falling 4-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. After a dismal April, first baseman Yonder Alonso is batting .300 (21-for-70) with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 21 games since May 9.

Pittsburgh enters the series on a high note after taking three of four from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Andrew McCutchen ended a mini-slump in impressive fashion Sunday, when he belted his first homer since April 23, doubled twice, scored three runs and made a brilliant sliding catch in shallow center field to help the Pirates win their first series in Los Angeles since 2006. Closer Jason Grilli could be unavailable Monday after recording his eighth save Sunday and third in the last four days.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (1-7, 3.29 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tim Stauffer (2-1, 4.50)

Morton lasted just 5 1/3 innings in his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) against the Mets on Wednesday. The 30-year-old yielded two or fewer runs in five of his six starts last month, but still enters Monday’s contest with just one victory. Seth Smith is 3-for-6 with a homer against Morton, who is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against San Diego, including eight innings of one-run ball last Sept. 18.

Stauffer saw his ERA climb from 1.90 to 4.50 on Wednesday against Arizona, when he allowed seven runs in the first inning and exited after recording just one out. The 31-year-old, who is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four career games (one start) against the Pirates, was moved into the rotation after Andrew Cashner and Robbie Erlin landed on the disabled list. Stauffer has been part of the Padres organization since being drafted fourth overall in 2003.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Cameron Maybin missed Sunday’s game with a sore right calf and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Pirates INF Josh Harrison is batting .316 (25-for-79) in 20 games while batting leadoff this season.

3. The Padres are 3-27 when trailing after six innings.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Padres 3