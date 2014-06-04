FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Pirates at Padres
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Pirates at Padres

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Pittsburgh Pirates have dominated the first two games of the series and look to complete a three-game road sweep of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Pittsburgh racked up 16 hits for a 10-3 win in the opener and used two-run homers from Neil Walker and Pedro Alvarez to record a 4-1 victory on Tuesday. The Pirates have won 10 of their past 14 games while the Padres have dropped 10 of their last 15 to fall a season-worst seven games below .500.

San Diego had just four hits in Tuesday’s loss – three came in succession for its lone run – and has tallied just five runs while losing its last three games. The overwhelming bright spot in the series for the Padres was when 37-year-old southpaw Jason Lane – a former major-league outfielder making his big-league pitching debut – retired all 10 batters he faced in Tuesday’s game. Pittsburgh is 6-3 as it wraps up a 10-game road trip, and the Pirates are just two games below .500 after enduring a slow start.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Felix Liriano (1-5, 4.62 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (4-6, 3.42)

Liriano won a career-high 16 games last season but failed to win in his first 11 starts this year until beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He struck out eight in 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits and two walks. Liriano is 1-0 with 1.93 ERA in two career starts against the Padres.

Kennedy has won back-to-back starts while allowing just two runs and six hits over 12 innings. The solid efforts follow a stretch in which he went 0-3 in a four-start span and gave up 13 runs and 32 hits in 24 2/3 innings. Kennedy is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in six career outings against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer is 6-for-9 in the series and 8-for-13 over the last three games.

2. San Diego 3B Chase Headley had a single in Tuesday’s game but is just 5-for-33 with 12 strikeouts over the last nine contests.

3. Pirates OF Starling Marte struck out as a pinch hitter Tuesday and is 1-for-23 over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Padres 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.