Preview: Pirates at Padres

Two teams eager to leave their slow starts behind meet Thursday as the surging Pittsburgh Pirates visit the San Diego Padres for the start of a four-game series. The Padres have won three of four following a four-game losing skid while Pittsburgh is riding a season-high six-game winning streak.

“We’ve got our swag back out there,” Pirates catcher Chris Stewart told reporters. “You can’t foresee it, but we’re as good as any team in baseball, especially the way we’re playing right now. We feel like we can keep it going.” Pittsburgh’s resurgence has been led by its starting pitching along with closer Mark Melancon, who has allowed a run in just one of his last 15 appearances and is 12-for-13 in save chances. Padres closer Craig Kimbrel has worked the last three straight days and could be unavailable Thursday as the team begins a seven-game homestand. San Diego’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, but center fielder Will Venable has provided a spark defensively in place of Wil Myers, who has missed the last 15 games due to left wrist tendinitis.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (4-1, 1.37 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-4, 6.11)

Burnett lowered his major league-best ERA to 1.37 after holding the Mets to one run with 10 strikeouts over seven innings last Saturday. The 38-year-old has recorded eight straight quality starts and brings a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest. Justin Upton is 6-for-14 with two home runs against Burnett, who is 3-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 11 career starts against the Padres, including a no-hitter with the Marlins in San Diego on May 12, 2001.

Kennedy lost his third straight game last Saturday despite throwing six strong innings against the Dodgers. Left-handed hitters are batting .333 against the Southern California native, who missed two weeks early in the season due to a strained left hamstring. Kennedy is 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight career starts against Pittsburgh, and he’s had trouble containing second baseman Neil Walker (8-for-18, two home runs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh’s bullpen has allowed four earned runs over its last nine games covering 29 innings.

2. San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) will join Triple-A El Paso on Friday and could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Monday.

3. Pirates INF Jung Ho Kang is 14-for-36 during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Padres 3