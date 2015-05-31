Preview: Pirates at Padres

The growing buzz in the National League Central is coming from the surging Pittsburgh Pirates, who have won eight of their last nine to pull within six games of the first-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates wrap up a four-game series on Sunday against the disappointing San Diego Padres, who have fallen into fourth place in the NL West.

The Padres are 7-11 without outfielder Wil Myers, who has been out since May 11 with tendinitis in his left wrist and is not expected to return for at least another two weeks. The Padres’ offense has struggled mightily without Myers, who is hitting .291 with five home runs and 19 RBI. While San Diego’s season has been marked by inconsistency, the Pirates appear ready to meet their lofty expectations with a starting rotation that ranks among the majors’ best this month. Pittsburgh’s starting pitchers have gone 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts over the last 10 games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3, 5.23)

Locke earned his first win since April 18 last Tuesday by overcoming a season-high four walks and tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Miami. The 27-year-old is looking to improve his production on the road, where he’s gone 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA in three starts this season. Justin Upton is 3-for-7 with two home runs against Locke, who yielded four runs over five frames in his only career start against San Diego on Sept. 17, 2013.

Despaigne has strengthened his case to remain in the rotation by allowing two runs on 11 hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over his last two starts covering 12 innings. However, the 28-year-old is winless since April 20 and began the month by yielding a total of 15 runs on 20 hits in two dismal outings. Despaigne, who is set to make his first career appearance against the Pirates, owns a 21-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 41 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson has made 17 straight scoreless appearances covering 19 innings.

2. San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will make a rehab start Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio and could rejoin the rotation later in the week.

3. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is hitting .380 with five home runs and 17 RBI over his last 22 games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Padres 3