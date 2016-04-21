Preview: Pirates at Padres

The San Diego Padres have scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series and look to sweep Pittsburgh when they host the Pirates on Thursday. San Diego has slugged four homers in the series with left fielder Matt Kemp hitting a 441-foot solo shot in Wednesday’s 8-2 victory.

Kemp was one of four Padres with two hits and the club enjoyed timely hitting by going 7-for-11 with runners in scoring positions. San Diego has won three of its last four games and is showing life after suffering through a 3-8 start. Pittsburgh has lost six of eight games and is waiting on All-Star center fielder Andrew McCutchen to get his bat in gear. McCutchen, who has two home runs and four RBIs this season, struck out twice in three hitless at-bats Wednesday and hasn’t had a multiple-hit outing since April 6.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (0-2, 4.22 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (0-2, 4.05)

Cole dropped his first two starts of the season as he lost to the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers. He has fared well against San Diego with 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings over three starts and has gone 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA. Cole will attempt to do a better job of keeping center fielder Jon Jay off base as the former member of the St. Louis Cardinals went 3-for-11 with three walks when he was in the same division, the National League Central.

Shields has allowed six hits in each of his three starts but is winless despite pitching at least six innings each time. He has served up four homers over his last two starts and the 33 he allowed last season were the second most of his career. Shields has a 1.38 ERA in two career starts against the Pirates and has experienced success against first baseman John Jaso (0-for-7).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres first baseman Wil Myers is 9-for-24 with a homer and two doubles during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer had three hits Wednesday and is 5-for-8 in the series.

3. San Diego placed 2B Cory Spangenberg (quadriceps) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Jemile Weeks from Triple-A El Paso.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Padres 3