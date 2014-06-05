Padres win with only one hit

SAN DIEGO -- Ian Kennedy wasn’t complaining.

“I’ll take runs over hits any time,” the right-hander said Wednesday afternoon after the San Diego Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 despite getting only one hit -- a first-inning bunt single by shortstop Everth Cabrera -- without officially hitting the ball out of the infield until the final out in the eighth.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of that situation, where you lose a game on one hit,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

“There are ways to win games and that was one of them,” said Padres manager Bud Black, who has been part of that situation before.

Wednesday marked the third time in Padres history that they’ve won a game in which they got one hit, including an April 20, 2010, victory over the San Francisco Giants during Black’s tenure as manager. The third one-hit win came in 1975.

Actually, it was the second one-hit win in the Major Leagues this season. The Oakland A’s defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on May 21 with one hit.

“As it unfolded, this was a great win,” Black said. “I feel good about it.”

Pirates starting pitcher Franisco Liriano didn‘t.

“That was a weird game,” said Liriano, who fell to 1-6 and has the lowest run support average in the National League. “There were too many walks. I hurt myself.”

Six walks by Liriano to be exact, including an intentional walk in the four-walk fourth that led to two more walks and what turned out to be the decisive run.

The Pirates finished with seven hits, including a solo homer by center fielder Andrew McCutchen leading off the fourth against Kennedy.

Pittsburgh’s other run came in the fifth when shortstop Jordy Mercer singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Josh Harrison’s double -- one of three extra-base hits by the Pirates second baseman, who played a major role in the Padres’ two-run first.

Right fielder Chris Denorfia opened the San Diego first by drawing the first walk issued by Liriano.

After Denorfia stole second, Cabrera pushed a bunt toward first that stopped between Liriano and Ike Davis as the pitcher and first baseman looked at one another.

“You have to take opportunities and that was a good time with Deno at second,” Cabrera said of his push-bunt single. “I thought I could get a hit, but even if I didn‘t, Deno is at third with one out.”

What followed was the first of two plays that involved Harrison in the first inning. The Padres scored on both.

Padres left fielder Carlos Quentin lifted a high fly to short right that Harrison caught while drifting backward. Denorfia tagged on the play and beat Harrison’s throw to the plate to give the Padres a quick 1-0 lead.

Liriano then hit third baseman Chase Headley with a pitch, moving Cabrera to second.

With runners on first and second and one out, first baseman Tommy Medica hit a topper back to the mound. Liriano got the force at second, but the relay by Harrison bounced into the stands, allowing Cabrera to score the second run.

McCutchen’s 385-foot drive into the left field stands made it 2-1 in the fourth.

The Padres regained their two-run lead in the fourth on four Liriano walks, including three straight with two outs. With a runner on second and two out, Liriano intentionally walked second baseman Jace Peterson to pitch to Kennedy. Liriano then walked Kennedy and Denorfia to force in Medica with the third run.

Liriano’s final line was three runs allowed (two earned) and one hit with six walks and a hit batter against seven strikeouts in five innings. Kennedy allowed two runs, five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Padres’ end-of-game bullpen trio of Nick Vincent, Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street each worked a scoreless inning after Kennedy departed to preserve the win. Street picked up his 18th save in as many opportunities.

Quentin’s sacrifice fly to second was the Padres’ longest-hit ball until catcher Rene Rivera flied out to center to end the eighth.

The win snapped a three-game Padres losing streak. The loss halted a three-game Pirates winning streak and was only Pittsburgh’s second loss in the last seven games.

The last time the Pirates lost a game while allowing only one hit was July 25, 1992, against the Atlanta Braves.

NOTES: OF prospect Gregory Polanco, 22, could join the Pirates on Friday for the start of a homestsand. Polanco is hitting .351 with 16 doubles, five triples, six homers, 47 RBIs and 42 runs scored for Triple-A Indianapolis. ... The Padres returned RHP Jesse Hahn, who made his Major League debut Tuesday night, to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday and recalled INF Jace Peterson from Triple-A El Paso. Peterson was hitting .330 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 19 RBIs in 27 games for the Chihuahuas. ... Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko will likely go on the 15-day disabled list Friday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. ... The Padres announced that RHP Andrew Cashner will come off the disabled list in time to start Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.