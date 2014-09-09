Preview: Pirates at Phillies

With the postseason right around the corner, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense is starting to click at the perfect time. The Pirates aim to push their winning streak to five games and increase their lead in the National League wild-card race when they continue their four-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Pittsburgh has 31 hits over the last two games and has averaged 6.5 runs during its winning streak, which continued with Monday’s 6-4 victory in which Starling Marte homered among three hits.

Edinson Volquez, Tuesday’s starter for the Pirates, faced the Phillies earlier this season on July 5 and limited them to one run over seven innings in a 3-2 triumph. Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard is 1-for-7 against him while Marlon Byrd is 4-for-17 with six strikeouts. David Buchanan will make his second career start against the Pirates, who managed three runs in six innings against him while opposing Volquez on July 5.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Pittsburgh), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (11-7, 3.31 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (6-7, 3.95)

Volquez has not lost in his last eight starts and has posted a 1.38 ERA over his last six outings. He allowed three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings against St. Louis his last time out but earned a hard-luck no-decision in a 1-0 loss. Volquez enters this matchup having walked multiple hitters in each of his last 11 starts.

Buchanan has quietly had a productive rookie season, going 12 straight starts without allowing more than three earned runs. He gave up four runs in four innings Wednesday against Atlanta, but only one run was earned. He did walk four batters, however, marking the most walks he had issued in a game since late June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Andrew McCutchen homered against Buchanan back on July 5 while Jordy Mercer went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a walk against the rookie right-hander.

2. Phillies SS Rollins left midway through Monday’s game with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss 7-10 days.

3. Pirates INF Josh Harrison did not play Monday due to an ankle injury. Harrison (.315) is among the leading hitters in the National League, as is Phillies OF Ben Revere (.313) and McCutchen (.311).

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Phillies 3