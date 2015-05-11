Preview: Pirates at Phillies

Gerrit Cole looks to start a new winning streak and the Pittsburgh Pirates hope to build off a strong weekend when they open a four-game series Monday at the Philadelphia Phillies. The Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday and then took two of three from National League Central leader St. Louis to move within one game of .500.

Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang has heated up after starting his rookie season 1-for-13, hitting .429 with two homers and nine RBIs in his past 12 games. Kang collected two hits and belted his second homer of the season in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Cardinals. The Phillies are 10 games under .500 following Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the New York Mets, the earliest Philadelphia has been that far south of .500 since 2002. Second baseman Chase Utley went 1-for-3 Sunday, but is 4-for-43 in 12 games since April 25.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (4-1, 2.27 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (2-2, 5.18)

Cole did not pitch badly in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Reds, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He posted a 1.05 ERA in his previous four starts -- all wins -- striking out 29 while surrendering three earned runs in 25 2/3 innings. Cole is 1-1 in two career starts against Philadelphia, holding the Phillies to one hit in five shutout innings in his only 2014 appearance against them.

Williams endured his worst start of 2015 Wednesday at Atlanta, giving up six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old, who makes his 199th major-league appearance, is 6-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 15 starts since the Phillies signed him off waivers last August. Williams makes his seventh career start against Pittsburgh, going 1-4 with a 4.37 ERA in his previous six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cole is holding opponents to a .226 batting average and has been difficult on both left-handers (.227) and right-handers (.225).

2. The next save by Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon will be his 113th in a Phillies uniform, moving him past Jose Mesa into first place on the all-time franchise list.

3. The Pirates have won 14 of their past 21 matchups with the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Phillies 1