Preview: Pirates at Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. Pittsburgh posted its third straight victory and fourth in five games in the opener on Monday as it held on for a 4-3 triumph.

Starling Marte provided the big blow with his team-leading eighth home run, a three-run blast in the third inning that opened a 3-1 lead. Grady Sizemore recorded a pair of RBI singles and Odubel Herrera belted his first career homer for Philadelphia, which suffered its third consecutive loss after beginning its 10-game homestand with a victory over Matt Harvey and the New York Mets. The defeat dropped the Phillies to 7-9 at Citizens Bank Park and a major league-worst 11-22 overall. Pittsburgh evened its record at 16-16 as it scored at least four runs for the fifth straight time since being shut out by Cincinnati on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (1-1, 1.66 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (0-1, 4.91)

Burnett has been superb in his second stint with Pittsburgh but has just one victory to show for it. That came against Cincinnati on Thursday, when the 38-year-old allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Burnett, who has yielded fewer than three runs in each of his six outings, is 6-9 with a 5.00 ERA in 20 career games (19 starts) versus Philadelphia - the team with which he suffered a career-high 18 losses last season.

O‘Sullivan is expected to return from a stay on the disabled list due to left knee tendinitis to make his third start of the year. The 27-year-old, who remains in search of his first major-league victory since 2011 with Kansas City, made each of his previous two turns against Washington - taking the loss on April 17 after surrendering four runs and five hits over five innings on the road. O‘Sullivan tossed one scoreless inning of relief in September in his only career appearance versus Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Monday’s victory ended Pittsburgh’s three-game road losing streak.

2. Philadelphia is 11 games below .500 in May for the first time since 2002.

3. Pittsburgh recalled Bobby LaFromboise from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill in for fellow LHP Antonio Bastardo, who will miss at least the beginning of the series against his former team after being placed on the paternity list on Monday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Phillies 1