Preview: Pirates at Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday but can still grab a series victory when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the finale of a four-game set on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies snapped a four-game slide with the 3-2 triumph and are looking to avoid a fifth straight series loss.

Philadelphia is last in the majors in several key offensive categories, including runs scored, and was held to three or fewer runs for the fifth time in six games on Wednesday. Pittsburgh was turning around its own offense before Wednesday’s lull but still coaxed some production from Andrew McCutchen, who is climbing out of his early-season hole. The star center fielder singled in two runs on Wednesday and has hit safely in seven of the last eight games to lift his average to .231. McCutchen is 6-for-20 with a home run in his career against Aaron Harang, who is starting for the Phillies on Thursday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (2-2, 4.63 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (3-3, 2.38)

Worley followed up one of his best starts of the season with one of his worst when he was reached for five runs and nine hits in five innings without striking out a batter against St. Louis on Saturday. The California native did not factor in the decision in that game and will be making his first start outside the National League Central. Worley, who came up with the Phillies, won his only previous start against his former team.

Harang went seven innings against the New York Mets on Saturday but was saddled with the loss despite allowing three runs (two earned) and eight hits. The veteran has posted a quality start in all but one of his seven outings. Harang is 16-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 28 career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who already holds the Boston Red Sox club record for saves with 219, became Philadelphia’s leader with his 113th on Wednesday.

2. Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker has hit safely in eight straight games.

3. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard is 1-for-15 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Phillies 2