Pirates 6, Phillies 3: Andrew McCutchen recorded his first career inside-the-park home run and Russell Martin homered among three RBIs as visiting Pittsburgh edged Philadelphia.

Vance Worley (7-4) defeated his former team by allowing three runs over five innings and three relievers bridged the gap to Mark Melancon, who had no issues in the ninth in wrapping up his 28th save. McCutchen finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, as did Josh Harrison and Starling Marte as the Pirates moved within 3 1/2 games of first-place St. Louis in the National League Central while remaining in the NL’s second wild-card position.

Philadelphia managed only four hits, two of which came from Cody Asche and another from starting pitcher Jerome Williams (5-6), who gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings. The top five hitters in the Phillies’ lineup combined to go 0-for-19.

The Phillies initially trailed 2-0 before rallying with a run in the second and a pair more in the fourth on Williams’ two-run single to right-center. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Pirates answered back with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

The fifth-inning rally began with McCutchen’s drive that hit off the center-field wall and caromed all the way to right field, allowing the reigning NL MVP to circle the bases without a play at the plate. Martin homered on Williams’ next pitch and Pittsburgh extended the advantage one frame later on Harrison’s RBI double and Marte’s run-scoring single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Phillies LF Domonic Brown suffered a bruised left shoulder diving for a ball in the fifth and exited shortly thereafter. ... Harrison leads the National League with a .318 batting average. ... SS Jordy Mercer, RF Travis Snider and Martin all added two hits apiece for Pittsburgh.