Call-ups lead Phillies past Pirates

PHILADELPHIA -- While the Pittsburgh Pirates are vying for their second straight postseason berth, the Philadelphia Phillies are muddled in last place.

The Pirates are playing for now and the Phillies for next season.

On Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia saw some future in beating playoff-hopeful Pittsburgh 4-3.

Rookie third baseman Maikel Franco, a September call-up, delivered a two-out RBI single to snap a tie in the bottom of the seventh inning and give the Phillies (67-77) the game’s decisive run.

“I feel more comfortable up there,” Franco said. “Try to see pretty good pitches and just go out there, not think about (anything) and try to see the ball and hit the ball hard.”

Franco, a 22-year-old prospect, finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Backup shortstop Freddy Galvis, a 24-year-old who started the season 2-for-42 before being sent to Triple-A, went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs scored, including the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Galvis was recalled in August and is playing in place of the injured Jimmy Rollins. He and Franco starred at the plate Tuesday, as well as in the field.

”We had good defense,“ Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. ”Freddy Galvis had an outstanding game at shortstop, Franco at third base saved a run.

“Big bats by Franco and Freddy Galvis.”

Franco, who also hit a double and made a diving play, enjoyed his go-ahead hit the most.

“For me, it’s the single because I help my team and help my team win,” he said. “That’s what I‘m looking for -- to try and do something to help my team.”

The two players who have spent more time in the minors than the majors this season helped knock off the Pirates (75-69), who came in riding a four-game winning streak and leading the National League’s race for the second wild-card spot.

“One run short,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “We gifted them a run and they gifted it back. From that point on, it was a tight, well-pitched ballgame. We had three different innings where a base hit would have played well for us. We didn’t get it.”

The Pirates took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning on catcher Russell Martin’s two-run double with two outs.

Galvis then tied the game with his solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pittsburgh starter Edinson Volquez threw six innings of three-run ball for a no-decision. He left after 92 pitches and wasn’t pleased afterward with his exit.

“Only 90 pitches,” Volquez said with a laugh. “I guess I was ready to go. I threw 82 in my last (start) and I threw 90 today. I think I was more than ready to go.”

The Pirates left it up to the bullpen. First reliever, Justin Wilson (3-4), gave up an infield single to Galvis, who then stole second base with two outs and scored on Franco’s groundball single through first and second base.

“An infield single and a ground ball, seeing-eye single,” Hurdle said. “Basically, I thought (Wilson) attacked, he was aggressive, one ball found a hole and got into the outfield.”

Justin De Fratus (3-1) struck out Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen with two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the win in relief.

Rookie setup man Ken Giles pitched a scoreless eighth to lower his ERA to 1.13, while closer Jonathan Papelbon saved his 36th game with a scoreless ninth to lower his ERA to 1.61.

The Phillies’ bullpen entered Tuesday with a 2.05 ERA since Aug. 5, best in the majors.

“The bullpen was outstanding with three zeroes up there,” Sandberg said.

Philadelphia starter David Buchanan pitched six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) for a no-decision.

The Phillies got some help from the Pirates in scoring the game’s first run. In the top of the first inning, Franco hit a pop up to shallow right field that dropped for a double because second baseman Neil Walker couldn’t locate the ball. Franco scored on the ensuing batter, when second baseman Chase Utley lined a single to center field to put Philadelphia ahead 1-0.

The Phillies gave the run back to Pittsburgh with some defensive trouble of their own in the top of the second. Catcher Carlos Ruiz dropped a routine pop up in foul territory off the bat of right fielder Gregory Polanco with two outs and none aboard. Buchanan ended up walking Polanco, who scored the following at-bat on a double by shortstop Jordy Mercer for an unearned run.

But in the end, it was Franco and Galvis making the biggest difference.

“I feel awesome,” Galvis said. “Get a chance to play and do good and help my team win -- that’s good.”

NOTES: Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon tied Steve Bedrosian for second place on the Phillies’ all-time saves list (103). ... Pirates OF Starling Marte extended his hitting streak to nine games with his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-3. ... Pirates 3B Josh Harrison (ankle) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing three consecutive games. Harrison went 1-for 5 in the loss. ... Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, according to Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. Rollins left Monday night’s game when he suffered the injury in the fourth inning. After the game, Rollins said he expected to be out 10 days.