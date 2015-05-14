Papelbon sets Phillies’ saves mark vs. Pirates

PHILADELPHIA -- Closer Jonathan Papelbon earned the save Wednesday night, and set a Philadelphia Phillies’ record in the process.

In the end, however, right fielder Jeff Francoeur saved him.

Francouer threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game as the Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, snapping a four-game losing streak.

“As an outfielder who likes to throw, you live for that kind of moment,” Francoeur said.

That was especially true, he added, since Papelbon was poised to earn not only his seventh save this season but his 113th for Philadelphia, giving him sole possession of the franchise record that he shared with Jose Mesa.

It didn’t come easily.

With the Phillies holding a 3-2 lead, Papelbon walked catcher Francisco Cervelli leading off the ninth and one out later threw wildly on a pickoff attempt at first base, allowing pinch-runner Steve Lombardozzi to go to third. Shortstop Jordy Mercer then lifted a foul fly to Francoeur, who caught it and fired to catcher Carlos Ruiz for the putout on Lombardozzi at the plate.

“I guess if there’s one way to do it, that’s the way to do it,” Papelbon said of the record. “I’ve always said a closer’s nobody without the people in front of him. ... I don’t get that opportunity if my teammates don’t pick me up and make plays behind me.”

Papelbon, who also owns Boston’s all-time saves record (219), joins Robb Nenn as the only pitchers in major league history to hold the saves mark for two different franchises. Nenn did it for Miami and San Francisco.

“That speaks for itself,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Papelbon. “I know he loves what he does and thrives on his job of getting the last three outs.”

Cole Hamels (3-3) went seven innings and allowed two runs and five hits while striking out nine, walking one and hitting two batters. It was his third victory in four starts and he improved to 10-0 in 16 starts since the start of last season in which the Phillies score three runs or more while he is in the game.

Before Wednesday, Hamels received an average of just 1.84 runs per game, worst in the National League. But the Phillies scored all of their runs in the fifth, the last on a bloop single by shortstop Freddy Galvis. Hamels made that stand up, retiring the last seven hitters he faced.

Ken Giles worked a scoreless eighth for the Phillies, setting the stage for Papelbon, as well as Francoeur.

“He’s got a good arm,” Lombardozzi said of Francoeur. “We know that, but it was the right call (to go). He had to make a perfect throw, and he did.”

Francoeur said the most difficult thing about the play was the fact that the wind was blowing balls from left to right, and toward the railing in front of the lower stands.

“But then when I caught it,” he said, “I felt pretty good about my chances.”

His throw to Ruiz beat Lombardozzi handily.

“A long time ago here I let one go and threw it in the stands,” Francoeur said. “I‘m usually good for one of those a year. I‘m glad it wasn’t tonight.”

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen drove in both runs for the Pirates with a fifth-inning single, but Pittsburgh saw a four-game winning streak end.

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano (1-3) went seven innings and allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking three.

Neither team scored until the top of the fifth.

Pirates second baseman Neil Walker and Mercer led off the inning with singles and Liriano sacrificed. Hamels then hit third baseman Josh Harrison with a pitch to load the bases but struck out first baseman Sean Rodriguez for the second out. McCutchen followed by lining a first-pitch fastball into center field for a two-run single.

The next batter, left fielder Starling Marte, was ruled safe on a bouncer to third for an apparent RBI single. But the call was overturned after a replay review.

The Phillies answered with three in their half of the fifth. Ruiz delivered the first with a double and center fielder Ben Revere drove in the second with an infield bouncer. Galvis gave Philadelphia the lead when he blooped an RBI single just inside the right field line.

“They found holes a couple times,” Liriano said, “but I made some pretty good pitches.”

NOTES: There is continuing speculation that the Phillies will recall 3B Maikel Franco from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the near future. Franco had the winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over Columbus and the game-tying single in the 10th inning of a 3-2, 12-inning loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. “He’s continuing to swing the bat well and play steady at third,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s doing well on all parts of the game this week, and he has for an extended amount of time here.” ... The game marked only the fourth this season in which the Pirates faced a left-handed starting pitcher. They lost two of the previous three.