Hellickson spoils Cole’s return as Phils top Pirates

PHILADELPHIA -- This time of year, with another losing season wasting away, all the Philadelphia Phillies can do is play spoiler.

On Monday night, they helped push the Pittsburgh Pirates further away from playoff contention.

Jeremy Hellickson took care of the Pirates on the mound to spoil the return of ace Gerrit Cole, and the Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

Cole’s return did nothing to stop the slide of the Pirates, who have lost four straight and 12 of their past 14 games.

The Phillies (64-80) surpassed their win total from last year.

“I never thought I’d be happy to get a 64th win,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “But it makes me happy at this point.”

Hellickson (11-9) worked through a rough first inning en route to throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run, which was unearned. The veteran anchor for a young Phillies pitching staff scattered three hits and struck out six against three walks.

“He pitched extremely well,” Mackanin said.

Cole, on the other hand, did not.

The right-hander made his first start since landing on the disabled list in late August due to right elbow inflammation. He lasted just two innings, as the Phillies tagged him for five runs on four hits.

“I‘m as good as I‘m going to get,” Cole said of his elbow.

Cole needed 55 pitches to get through his two innings. He walked four and struck out three.

”As much as anything, it was absence from the game,“ Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Cole’s struggles. ”The game plan, the scheming, the overall execution, it wasn’t where it needs to be.

“I know he’s not pleased with the result and with the preparation he put into tonight, it’s understandable.”

Pittsburgh (69-73) struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A weak ground ball off the bat of Gregory Polanco managed to get through Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard and into the outfield, allowing Josh Bell to score.

The Phillies got that run back in the second inning, and much more.

Freddy Galvis hit his 18th home run of the season, a one-out line drive to right field, to even the score at 1-1. Two batters later, Cody Asche belted an RBI double off the wall in right field for a 2-1 lead.

Then, Cole lost control and walked Hellickson and Cesar Hernandez to load the bases for Roman Quinn, who hit a two-run double into the corner in left field. Maikel Franco’s RBI groundout gave the Phillies a 5-1 lead after two innings.

Quinn, who was starting in just his second game since being called up from Double-A Reading over the weekend, hit another double in the sixth inning, nearly notching his first career home run. Hernandez scored when Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer fumbled with the ball on the relay into the infield.

“I knew it had a good chance (to get out of the park), but unfortunately it didn‘t,” Quinn said. “I still got the double, and I‘m excited about that.”

Quinn, who batted second and played right field after batting second and playing in center on Sunday, finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base -- the first hits and steal of his career.

”Roman Quinn had a nice night, hit the ball hard,“ Mackanin said. ”I thought that ball he hit to center field was going to go out.

“It’s nice to have that speed up front.”

Sean Rodriguez smacked an RBI single with two outs in the ninth off Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez to give the game its final score.

NOTES: Pittsburgh INF/OF Josh Harrison was diagnosed with a right groin strain, and his season is over. ... Phillies C Jorge Alfaro will likely make his first start behind the plate Tuesday night. Alfaro is part of a successful 2016 for Phillies farm teams. For the first time since 1953, every Philadelphia domestic minor league affiliate finished above .500. ... The Pirates, who have slid farther away from a wild-card playoff spot thanks to a 2-11 stretch entering Monday, opened an 11-game road trip. ... On Tuesday night, RHP Ivan Nova (12-6, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Pirates against RHP Alec Asher (1-0, 0.00) in the second game of the four-game series in Philadelphia.