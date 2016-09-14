Rodriguez homer in ninth lifts Pirates over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Clint Hurdle was aware of the number because, he said, it gets brought up periodically. But after being ejected in the sixth inning Tuesday night, he saw the number brought up again on the television inside the clubhouse.

It had been 140 games since Hurdle's Pittsburgh Pirates won a game when trailing after eight innings.

Sean Rodriguez changed that.

Rodriguez's opposite-field, three-run blast off of Philadelphia Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez propelled the Pirates to a much-needed victory, 5-3, Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

"The oddity of it is we won 98 games last year and didn't have one come-from-behind win after the eighth inning," Hurdle said.

With the Phillies ahead, 3-2, Gomez, who worked Monday night in a non-save situation, walked Francisco Cervelli to start the top of the ninth inning. Shortstop Jordy Mercer then rocketed a double the other way to the corner in right field, putting runners at second and third with nobody out for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also took Gomez's 2-2 pitch the other way to right, barely clearing the fence with his blistering line drive to give the Pirates their first win in five days.

The home run was Rodriguez's 13th, a career high.

"You don't necessarily need a hit right there," Rodriguez said. "With no outs and a runner on third, just trying to take the same approach I would any other (at-bat)."

Tony Watson earned his 12th save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Freddy Galvis broke a 2-2 tie with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Phillies ahead.

But Gomez faltered for his fifth blown save of the year.

"For me, it was a tough day," Gomez said. "Tomorrow is another day."

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth when -- with runners on the corners and one out -- Ryan Howard bounced to first baseman Josh Bell, who got Franco out at second base but the return throw was not in time, allowing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to score the go-ahead run.

Hurdle was ejected for the sixth time this season after arguing first base umpire Alan Porter interfered with Bell's ability to cover first base for the return throw.

"I didn't get what I wanted, we didn't get what we liked, so I shared my thoughts and my opinion," Hurdle said.

Perhaps Hurdle was trying to light a fire under a team that had lost five straight and 13 of 15.

It worked.

"Maybe I'm onto something," Hurdle said.

The Pirates got to Phillies starter Alec Asher, who had been cruising, in the seventh. After a groundout to start the inning, Asher issued back-to-back walks and was removed after throwing his 95th pitch.

Reliever Michael Mariot came on and -- after walking the bases loaded -- threw a breaking ball in the dirt that handcuffed rookie catcher Jorge Alfaro (making his first start) and bounced past him, allowing Jung Ho Kang to score the tying run from third.

"Our entire bullpen hasn't really hung in there that well," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "I'm excited about the starting pitching."

He got another strong start from one of his young starters.

Asher, making his second start since returning to the Majors after an 80-game PED suspension, allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked three.

Ivan Nova, who remains undefeated since joining Pittsburgh in August, struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one.

An Adam Frazier RBI single gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

The Phillies evened the score at one in the bottom of the fourth inning when Howard hit a grounder to Frazier, who bobbled the ball at second. The ball squirted away, allowing Roman Quinn to score.

NOTES: A day after returning from the disabled list with a disappointing start, Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day DL with right elbow posterior inflammation. Cole's season is over... Prior to Tuesday's game, the Pirates acquired LHP Wade LeBlanc from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later... Philadelphia C Jorge Alfaro, one of the organization's top prospects, got his first career start behind the plate after debuting as a pinch hitter Monday night... Alfaro and rookie OF Roman Quinn, another top prospect, registered their first career hits Monday and became the first Phillies pair to do so since April 25, 2008... The four-game series continues with game three Wednesday night with Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault (0-2, 3.38 ERA) scheduled to take on RHP Jake Thompson (1-5, 6.05 ERA).