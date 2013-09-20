Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte missed Thursday’s game after his wife went into labor in the morning with the couple’s first child. Marte is expected to return to the lineup Friday night for the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati.

LHP Justin Wilson is expected to be available to pitch in the three-game series against Cincinnati that begins Friday night. The Pirates have given Wilson an extended period of rest as the rookie has pitched 71 innings in 55 relief appearances. He last pitched Sept. 13 against the Chicago Cubs.

C Russell Martin was rested for a second straight game Thursday as manager Clint Hurdle want to start him in all three games of a series against Cincinnati that starts Friday night. Martin is hitting just .100 (4-for-40) in September as his batting average has fallen to .229.

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Friday night against Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. Liriano has allowed fewer than two earned runs in 15 of his 24 starts this season and is 8-1 with a 1.37 ERA in 10 home starts. Liriano is 0-3 with a 4.41 ERA against the Reds in three career starts, all coming this season.

2B Neil Walker broke out of his slump in a big way Thursday by going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in a 10-1 win over San Diego. Walker entered the game on a 2-for-36 skid. II honestly don’t worry about the numbers,” Walker said. “I concentrate on my approach because I know if my approach is good then the hits will eventually come. I’ve felt my approach been has been good lately but I just wasn’t getting the results.”

RHP Gerrit Cole struck out 12 batters in six innings Thursday in a 10-1 victory over San Diego. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed only one run on four hits and three walks. It was the most strikeouts by a Pirates rookie since Jose DeLeon fanned 13 Reds on Aug. 20, 1983. Cole (9-7) won his third straight start and ran his streak of quality starts to seven. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of those seven starts and is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four September starts. “I feel like I‘m getting a little better every time out,” said Cole, the first overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, who made his major league debut June 11. “I‘m learning to trust my stuff more up here. I feel like I can go out, command all my pitches and really compete.”

3B Pedro Alvarez was hitless in his previous 18 at-bats when he hit a solo home run, his 34th of the season, to start a five-run second inning Thursday that put the Pirates ahead to stay in their 10-2 victory over Arizona. Alvarez had two RBIs. “The biggest thing was that the home run helped the team win,” Alvarez said. “That’s really what it’s all about, especially this time of the year. We’re in the shuffle, we’re in the mix with two other good teams and we need every win we can get. It was good to see everybody hitting, up and down the lineup.”