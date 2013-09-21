Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte missed his second straight start Friday night after his wife was in labor for more than 18 hours before delivering the couple’s first child early Friday morning. He entered the 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cincinnati in the seventh inning as a pinch-runner and was promptly picked off base then stayed in the game and struck out in his lone plate appearance. Marte has gone 1-for-8, with the hit coming on a push bunt, since returning to the lineup Tuesday. He was unable to start for 27 straight games because of a bruised right hand.

RHP A.J. Burnett (8-11, 3.43) will start Saturday night against Cincinnati in the middle game of a three-game series. Burnett has gone 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in his last five starts at PNC Park and has allowed only one home run in his last 14 starts. He is 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA against the Reds in 14 career starts, including 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts this season.

RHP Jason Grilli feels he is ready to return to the closer’s role. He was 30-for-31 in save opportunities until suffering a strained right forearm that landed him on the disabled list July 23-Sept. 3. Grilli has pitched six times since returning from the DL and given up four runs and eight hits in five innings but is encouraged by his eight strikeouts. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle does not yet have a plan for when -- or if -- Grilli will regain the closer’s job from RHP Mark Melancon, who has converted 16 of 20 save opportunities but blown his last two opportunities.

C Russell Martin returned to the lineup Friday night after being given back-to-back days off and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cincinnati. Martin is hitting .114 (5-for-44) in September.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitched eight strong innings for the Pirates but wound up with a no-decision Friday night in a 6-5 loss to Cincinnati in 10 innings. The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits while striking out seven and walking three. Liriano also recorded 1,000th career strikeout when he fanned pinch-hitter Chris Heisey to lead off the eighth inning. “He was lights out,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.