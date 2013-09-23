Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke’s woes continued Sunday as he lasted just one inning in the 11-3 loss to Cincinnati. Locke gave up five runs -- on a three-run double by Jay Bruce and a two-run home run by Todd Frazier -- and three hits while walking two and striking out one. Locke is 1-5 with a 6.66 ERA in 11 starts since winning at Cincinnati on July 21 in his first start after the All-Star break. He was roundly booed during the first inning. “It’s frustrating but I need to give them something to cheer about instead of boo,” Locke said.

LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup again Sunday as Pirates manager Clint Hurdle continues to give a fourth straight start to OF Jose Tabata. Marte is just 1-for-8 after being unable to hit for 27 games because of a bruised right hand.

C Russell Martin was removed from Sunday’s game after the fourth inning because of left knee discomfort. Manager Clint Hurdle said the injury did not appear serious and the Pirates were being cautious in a game in which they trailed 7-1 at the time and wound up losing 11-3. Martin was said to be upset about being taken out and he stared straight ahead at the clubhouse television after the game, playing a video game.

RHP Francisco Liriano was voted the Pirates’ Most Outstanding Pitcher by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Liriano is 16-7 with a 2.88 ERA in 25 starts.

2B Neil Walker was voted the Chuck Tanner Good Guy Award recipient by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The award goes to the Pirates player who is most cooperative with the media.

CF Andrew McCutchen was voted the Roberto Clemente Award recipient, which goes to the Pirates’ Most Valuable Player, by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America for the second consecutive season. McCutchen is hitting .319 with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 152 games.

OF Jose Tabata got his fourth straight start Sunday in left field as manager Clint Hurdle continued to ride the hot hand, who went 0-for-3 with a hit by a pitch and a strikeout. Tabata had three straight multi-hit games prior to Sunday, in which he was 6-for-11 (.545) and was batting .423 (11-for-26) in his last eight games.

RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 3.35) will start Monday night against the Cubs at Chicago in the opener of a three-game series. Morton has allowed three earned runs or less in 15 of his 18 starts this season, has won four of his last five decisions and is 6-2 in his last 12 starts. He is 2-4 with a 5.75 ERA against the Cubs in eight career starts, including 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts this season.